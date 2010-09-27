Camera Phone Captures Emergency Landing from Inside Plane

This is the one thing that scares a ton of people daily about flying the friendly skies. Check out the recent footage that appeared on CNN.com as news of an emergency landing surfaced with live footage from a passenger’s camera phone inside the plane.

Reportedly, two passengers aboard Flight 4951 from Atlanta, Georgia, to White Plains, New York, just so happened to be video taping their travels and ended up capturing the dramatic moments of their flight’s emergency landing at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York.

Now can you imagine hearing that over the intercom system and not panicking? You really don’t know how you’ll respond until placed in crazy situations like this one, right? Let us know what you think of the story by posting a comment on the message board below. We want to hear from you.

