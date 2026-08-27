Social Media Erupts With Hilarious Reactions To Kenya Moore’s Suspected Cosmetic Sorcery

Source: Unique Nicole/FilmMagic

All eyes are on former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore who sent fans into a frenzy over her seemingly snatched appearance at the Miss USA 75th Diamond Celebration in Miami.

In a now-viral moment, Moore, 55, stepped out with her signature beauty queen energy at the swanky affair where she posed for photos and chatted up attendees while working the room.

She later shared a glamorous photo carousel with her posing on a set of steps emblazoned with the words, “She’s iconic.”

Dressed in a curve-caressing polka-dot ALAÏA dress, Moore kept her caption short and confident: ‘My legacy will always be iconic’

According to Complex, Moore was in Miami celebrating 75 years of MISS USA as a co-host of the Miss USA 75th Diamond Celebration, which airs live on Aug. 27 at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.

Naturally, social media erupted with (hilarious) speculation over whether she had a cosmetic procedure (or procedures) don’t or not.

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While Moore has yet to comment on her cosmetic speculatuion, she did previously share her own trick for achieving a lifted appearance without surgery.

You may recall her 2016 appearance on The Dr. Oz Show where she revealed that she uses eyebrow contouring to create the illusion of a more lifted face.

“I believe in the natural technique, until all else fails,” she said on The Dr. Oz Show at the time, according to Bravo. “So, we all know that the eyebrows sort of frame your face. If your eyebrows are droopy or straight it brings your face down, which gives you an aged look.”

Moore went on to suggest that simply changing the shape of the eyebrows can create a youthful effect.

“If you lift your eyebrows up, simply by just arching your eyebrow, you’ll open your eyes and it’ll actually make you look five to ten years younger.”

Whether it’s a facelift, a clever contour, an expertly placed filter or simply Kenya being Kenya, we can’t definitively say, but it’s clear she still knows how to get people talking.

What was your reaction to Kenya’s snatched new face? Tell us down below and peep the social media hysteria over Kenya’s new look on the flip.