Spin The Block, Sir! Fans Speedily Summon Jacob Latimore After Serayah Confirms Joey Bada$$ Breakup, Encourage Emmett To Get His Girl Back

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

“Go get your girl back, Emmett!” is what fans are telling Jacob Latimore as they publicly plead for him to spin the block with Serayah after her highly publicized split from rapper Joey Bada$$.

As previously reported, on Aug. 24, Serayah announced that she was ending her engagement with Joey Bada$$, alleging that he had been unfaithful and mistreated her behind closed doors. Almost immediately, fans began looking back at Serayah’s past relationship with Latimore, whom she dated from 2019 to 2023, and claimed it was time for them to reunite.

“Jacob get ur boo Serayah back !! #Rekindle 🙂🙏🏾,” wrote one user. “Time for Serayah & Jacob Latimore to run it back,” another fan penned on Monday.

The calls for a reconciliation even spilled onto Latimore’s Instagram, where fans urged the actor and singer to reach out to his former girlfriend.

“Aye Jac, go get your girl. It’s your time ❤️,” one user penned. “I need you to stop pop lockin for just a moment and go get your girl!!! You guys are both more mature now and lessons have been learned 🥹 it’s TIME,” agreed another.

Serayah said “a lot happened” before the breakup with Jacob Latimore.

The renewed interest in Serayah and Latimore comes shortly after the actress opened up about their breakup during a July appearance on The Jason Lee Show with media personality Jason Lee.

While discussing what ultimately led to the end of their relationship, Serayah explained that she had reached a point where she wanted more commitment.

“A lot happened…We were together for maybe three or four years and throughout that time I was getting closer to 30 and I was like, ‘What are we doing?’ He said, ‘We’re chilling.’ And I was like, ‘Oh no, I don’t wanna just chill,” she claimed.

According to Revolt, Serayah and Latimore first crossed paths at the 2016 BET Awards. Latimore was already familiar with Serayah because of her role on Empire. The two initially kept their romance relatively private before eventually discussing their relationship publicly during BET’s Millennial Love Stories series in 2022.

“We wasn’t trying to push that we’re dating,” Latimore said at the time.

Serayah added, “We just wanted to make sure things were real.”

Now, at the age of 31, looking back on the relationship years later, Serayah said she believes her own growth played a major role in why she eventually felt it was no longer working for her. The actress clarified that nothing bad happened between them. She just wanted complete “commitment” and “clarity.”

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

“In hindsight, it was just me growing and wanting my partner to express more commitment-wise,” she told Lee of her relationship with the 30 year old singer. “I do know we had a great friendship … it just expired. Here’s the thing for me, men can tend to ask for a lot without giving any type of security. Once your prefrontal lobe clicks on at 25, I feel like, as a woman, you’re like, ‘Wait, what are we doing here? Cause I’m not playing house, let’s be honest.”

At the time, she believed she had found that sense of commitment with Joey Bad$$, who she began dating after her breakup with Latimore in 2023. The pair welcomed their first child and became engaged two years later in 2025.

“It was always very clear on what I’m doing and what I want, and when things aren’t starting to feel right, I gotta communicate it,” she added. “And if we’re not on the same page, then I need to exit.”

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