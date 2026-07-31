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Pretty Vee Hosts Debut Rum Island Festival in Atlanta

Pretty Vee Brings Caribbean Culture, Community & Celebration To Atlanta With Debut Rum Island Festival

Published on July 31, 2026

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  • Rum Island Festival brought Caribbean music, food, and culture to Atlanta's Piedmont Park.
  • The festival featured live entertainment, rum tastings, and local vendors celebrating the Caribbean diaspora.
  • Organizers aim to grow the festival in the coming years, attracting bigger crowds and artists.

Atlanta welcomed a new cultural celebration this summer as the inaugural Rum Island Festival transformed Piedmont Park Promenade into a vibrant showcase of Caribbean music, food, and community.

A collage of three images: a woman performing on stage, two men with beards posing together, and a woman in a blue top smiling.
Source: RicoVibes/ Sammi Shot That

Hosted by media personality and entrepreneur Pretty Vee, the daylong festival celebrated Atlanta’s growing Caribbean community while inviting attendees from all backgrounds to experience the culture through live entertainment, authentic cuisine, premium rum experiences, and local businesses.

Two smiling women standing in front of a green backdrop, one wearing a colorful graphic tank top and the other wearing a black dress.
Source: Lauryn Bass / @itslaurynbass

For Pretty Vee, helping launch the first-ever festival meant bringing energy from the very beginning.

“We had the first Rum Festival,” she said. “So I had to give a vibe.”

A woman in a pink top and yellow shorts performing on stage at a crowded outdoor event, holding a microphone and surrounded by spectators.
Source: RicoVibes / RicoVibes

The host also embraced the occasion with a hairstyle inspired by her Caribbean roots.

“I wanted to bring roots, vibes,” she said. “Caribbean people, we’re so dope. We are such a beautiful culture. Why not? Why not bring that nostalgic vibe? I wanted to bring it nice and early 2000s.”

Founder Marc Walcott Shares The Vision

Festival founder Marc Walcott said Rum Island Festival was created to celebrate Atlanta’s expanding Caribbean population while creating an immersive experience centered on culture, community, and rum.

During a recent appearance on ATL Live on Atlanta News First, Walcott explained the inspiration behind the event.

“Atlanta has a huge and growing Caribbean population, and we wanted to bring something new and exciting to the city,” Walcott said. “We wanted to create an experience where people can connect with Caribbean culture through food, music, community, and celebration.”

The festival featured curated rum tastings, cocktail activations, a Caribbean food village, and culinary offerings ranging from jerk chicken and rice and peas to chow mein and fried plantains.

Assorted alcoholic beverages and mixers on a table, including bottles of Smirnoff vodka, Don Julio tequila, and Rum Island Festival rum.
Source: Lauryn Bass / @itslaurynbass
Outdoor market stalls with tents, selling lemonade, clothing, and other goods on a grassy field.
Source: Lauryn Bass / @itslaurynbass

Music Kept The Celebration Going

Live entertainment remained at the center of the festival throughout the day.

A man wearing sunglasses and a black and red jersey with the word "AMIRI" performing on stage.
Source: Sammi Shot That / RicoVibes

Attendees enjoyed standout performances from:

  • Aidonia, who energized the crowd with a hit-filled Dancehall set.
  • Ayetian, who kept the momentum going with an engaging performance.

The celebration also featured music from an all-star DJ lineup, including:

  • Ricky Platinum
  • Yung Rage
  • Unique Soundz
  • Propa English
  • Boogy Ranks
  • DJ Fabb
  • Additional guest DJs
A person wearing a teal sweatsuit and jewelry stands with hands raised in a gesture, against a backdrop of grass and sky.
Source: RicoVibes / RicoVibes

Together, the performers delivered a soundtrack spanning Dancehall, Soca, Afrobeats, Reggaeton, and Amapiano, while carnival performers from Musas Do Sol added colorful costumes, dancing, and the spirit of Caribbean Carnival to the festivities.

A group of people enjoying an outdoor festival, with tents and colorful decorations in the background. A person wearing a shirt that says "Banana & Fry Dun" is laughing and embracing another person.
Source: Lauryn Bass / @itslaurynbass

Organizers also partnered with Her Village Inc., a nonprofit supporting families experiencing financial hardship, reinforcing the festival’s commitment to giving back to the community.

Local Vendors Helped Bring The Festival To Life

Beyond the music and food, local vendors showcased handcrafted products and small businesses throughout the festival grounds.

Colorful floral display with "Rum Island Festival" text against a lush green backdrop.
Source: RicoVibes / RicoVibes

Vendor April Miller, also known as Snootie of TheeSnootieWay, said connecting with attendees was one of the most rewarding parts of the experience.

“My favorite part of being a vendor at the festival was the opportunity to meet so many different people and showcase my talents,” Miller said.

Her booth featured custom jewelry including rings, crystal bracelets, and waist beads, along with resin rolling trays, ashtrays, resin knuckles, reusable water bottles, mini fans, and freshly made pineapple lychee lemonade and peach hibiscus tea.

Miller said supporters interested in purchasing custom items or following her work can connect with her on Instagram at @theesnootieway while she prepares to launch her website.

Looking Toward The Future

Although Rum Island Festival marked its inaugural year, Pretty Vee is already optimistic about what comes next.

“Just the vibe, the people, the culture, the music,” she said when asked what she hopes attendees remember most.

A performer on stage wearing a colorful outfit and accessories, singing into a microphone at the Rum Island Festival.
Source: Sammi Shot That / RicoVibes

She also believes the festival has plenty of room to grow.

“We’re gonna have bigger and better artists. We’re gonna have a bigger crowd. We’re gonna do it big,” she said. “I’m just excited to be the host for the first one, and hopefully I’m coming back for the second one, for sure.”

With live performances, Caribbean cuisine, local entrepreneurs, and a celebration rooted in culture and community, Rum Island Festival made a memorable first impression and appears poised to become a new staple on Atlanta’s summer festival calendar.

A smiling woman with bright red hair wearing sunglasses, a black top with crosses, and black leather shorts stands in front of a tree.
Source: RicoVibes / RicoVibes
Outdoor event with Caribbean social club booth, tents, and people browsing merchandise and activities on a grassy field.
Lauryn Bass
Outdoor market stalls with tents, selling lemonade, clothing, and other goods on a grassy field.
Lauryn Bass
Outdoor festival with colorful tents, stage, and crowd of people enjoying the event on a grassy field surrounded by trees.
Lauryn Bass
Outdoor event with a colorful canopy, people socializing and enjoying the festivities on the grass.
Lauryn Bass
Outdoor music festival with colorful stage, tents, and crowd enjoying the Rum Island Festival event.
Lauryn Bass
A smiling person wearing a t-shirt with the text "Ackee & saltfish & yam & banana & my Dumping" standing in a crowd at an outdoor event.
Lauryn Bass
Food trucks and tents set up in a grassy park area with trees in the background.
Lauryn Bass
Outdoor festival scene with people enjoying food, drinks, and music on a grassy field surrounded by trees.
Lauryn Bass
Outdoor festival with tents, people in casual summer attire, and a stage with audio equipment.
Lauryn Bass
A person with bright orange hair performing on a stage at an outdoor festival, surrounded by a crowd taking photos with their phones.
Lauryn Bass
A pink plastic tub filled with ice cubes, bottles of Cruzan rum, and a carton of Jumex juice on a grassy surface.
Lauryn Bass
A crowded outdoor event with tents, barricades, and a large crowd of people gathered on a grassy field.
Lauryn Bass
A stage with colorful lighting and a performer in a yellow outfit singing on a platform at the Rum Island Festival.
Lauryn Bass
A performer on stage at the Rum Island Festival, singing into a microphone while surrounded by colorful lighting and a large floral backdrop.
Lauryn Bass
A nighttime music festival with a large colorful backdrop displaying "Rum Island Festival" and a performer on stage in front of the crowd.
Lauryn Bass
Rum Island Festival event with colorful tropical floral backdrop and silhouetted crowd in front of stage.
Lauryn Bass
Rum Island Festival event with tropical floral backdrop and silhouetted figures on stage.
Lauryn Bass
Outdoor festival with a table displaying bottles of Cruzan rum and Jumex fruit nectar concentrate in a large pink bucket filled with ice.
Lauryn Bass
A smiling woman with curly hair wearing an orange shirt with "Snootie" text, standing in front of a green food truck at an outdoor event.
Lauryn Bass
A smiling woman with curly hair stands in front of a green food truck, surrounded by various merchandise and supplies.
Lauryn Bass
Crowd of people at an outdoor event, some holding flags and banners, with a colorful canopy overhead.
Lauryn Bass
Two smiling women standing in front of a green backdrop, one wearing a colorful graphic tank top and the other wearing a black dress.
Lauryn Bass
A group of people enjoying an outdoor festival, with tents and colorful decorations in the background. A person wearing a shirt that says "Banana & Fry Dun" is laughing and embracing another person.
Lauryn Bass
Outdoor festival with tents, people in colorful clothing, and a grassy field surrounded by trees.
Lauryn Bass
Outdoor music festival with a large stage, crowd of people, and colorful decorations reading "Rum Island Festival".
Lauryn Bass
Outdoor music festival with people dancing and enjoying the event. Large stage with "Rum Island Festival" branding visible.
Lauryn Bass
A large white tent with the text "Rum Island Festival" set up on a grassy field, with people visible inside and around the tent.
Lauryn Bass

Pretty Vee Brings Caribbean Culture, Community & Celebration To Atlanta With Debut Rum Island Festival was originally published on bossip.com

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