He Suing! Will Smith Asked To Testify Against Jada Pinkett Smith In $3M Lawsuit Filed By His Former Friend

Will Smith is being called to testify against his wife Jada Pinkett Smith in a $3 million lawsuit filed by his former friend Bilaal Salaam.

Source: Kristy Sparow / Getty

E News! reports that the one time associate of the Smith family has alleged that Jada participated in a smear campaign against him after his refused to help her clear her name following Will’s smackdown of Chris Rock at the Oscars in 2022. Salaam claims that he was approached by Pinkett Smith at a birthday party in celebration of the Fresh Prince where she threatened him saying “if he continued ‘telling her personal business,’ he would ‘end up missing or catch a bullet.’”

Pinkett Smith and her legal team have vehemently denied his claims.

As BOSSIP previously reported, Salaam has also claimed that Jada tried to force him into a signing a NDA “or else” before having members of her entourage follow him to a waiting vehicle. He further claims that the actress made a series of menacing phone calls and sent messages to him furthering the alleged harassment. He is placing the blame on Pinkett Smith for post-traumatic stress disorder, a 100-pound weight gain, high blood pressure and diabetes related to the alleged retaliatory actions of Jada.

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Pinkett Smith’s legal team is demanding that Salaam, who is representing himself in the lawsuit, hand over the recordings of the phone calls as well as cough up medical records to prove he’s suffered physical ailments.

“The recordings concern the very telephone calls on which [Salaam] bases his claims,” Jada’s lawyers demanded in court documents. “The medical records concern the injuries for which [Salaam] seeks at least $3 million in damages. Plaintiff has not unequivocally agreed to produce recordings, he has not stated whether responsive recordings with two of the alleged participants exist, and he refuses to state whether he will produce medical records supporting the physical and emotional injuries for which he seeks recovery.”

When it comes to Will, Pinkett Smith’s legal team is also calling foul. Salaam has failed to properly subpoena the actor, to date, and they claim that he is “not a party to this litigation.” Messy!

Salaam has also found himself in hot water with Will’s first ex-wife, Sheree Zampino, who took issue with an appearance he made on Unwine With Tasha K earlier this year. In the interview, Salaam alleged that Zampino was “promiscuous and sexually indiscriminate,” before also divulging intimate details of Will and Jada’s marriage. It is well documented that Sheree, Will and Jada have a loving, healthy coparenting relationship which also includes a close friendship. Zampino filed a $1 million lawsuit against Salaam in May following his claims.

Well, it seems Salaam has gotten himself into quite a financial pickle going against the Smiths. The court has denied his request for a trial but he and Pinkett Smith’s next hearing is set to take place on Aug. 19.

He Suing! Will Smith Asked To Testify Against Jada Pinkett Smith In $3M Lawsuit Filed By His Former Friend was originally published on bossip.com