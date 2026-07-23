Too Short Defends Yung Miami’s “Spend Dat,” Says Diddy Controversy Led To Character Attacks

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Too $hort stopped by Hip-Hop Wired to reflect on one of the biggest records of his career while weighing in on one of Hip-Hop’s current hottest debate.

The West Coast legend is celebrating the 20th anniversary of his classic anthem, “Blow The Whistle.” Two decades later, $hort still can’t explain why the song continues to resonate with fans of all ages.

“We’ve seen a lot of songs come through over the years. This song has been in rotation for f*cking ever. I don’t know what you call it, I couldn’t tell you how to make one. I couldn’t even go in there and do it again myself, it’s just something magical. I would have to go get a scientific analysis on what are the tones in this song that has baby’s smiling and grandma’s wearing whistles. I don’t think it’s the words, I think the song vibrates a certain way.”

He also gave a special shoutout to the city of Philadelphia for helping introduce the record to a new generation of fans after it became an unofficial anthem during the Eagles’ Super Bowl run in 2025. According to $hort, the city’s embrace of the song gave its streaming numbers a major boost.

“You gotta give Gillie [Da King] credit for that, he asked me to come to Philly the day of the NFC Championship game. As soon as I pulled up to his spot, it started snowing. I’m West Coast man, a little flurry of snow is drama for me. I walk in and say, ‘Watsup man,’ he don’t even watsup he go, ‘How them streams looking?’

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Even with a timeless classic under his belt, Too $hort has his finger on the pulse of today’s Hip-Hop landscape.

The Oakland MC also shared his thoughts on Yung Miami’s viral single “Spend Dat,” saying he doesn’t understand the criticism surrounding the record. In his eyes, explicit music has always been part of Hip-Hop.

“Look at the Yung Miami debate, that’s nonsense to me, it’s a record. Is it going to change your life? If you’re a female and you wake up and hear this record is it going to make you wake up and be like, ‘I’m going out h*eing today.’ I don’t think so, we’ve been giving these negative images long before the new generation.”

Too $hort also acknowledged that Yung Miami has face public scrutiny because of her association with Diddy, arguing that much of the criticism has gone beyond the music itself.

“I’m sure she’s had some difficult moments being connected to the controversy surrounding Puff [Diddy] and all that. They put her in the thang saying she had the pink cocaine. They tried to assassinate her character.”

Check out the full interview below.

Too Short Defends Yung Miami’s “Spend Dat,” Says Diddy Controversy Led To Character Attacks was originally published on hiphopwired.com