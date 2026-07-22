2026 Cincinnati Music Festival: Everything You Need to Know
- Three-night festival features top R&B, hip-hop, and funk artists like Mary J. Blige, Trey Songz, and Nelly.
- Attendees can expect comfortable summer weather, with a 40% chance of evening showers on Saturday.
- Parking and transportation options are provided, including the Cincinnati Bell Connector Streetcar and Metro buses.
The biggest weekend in the Queen City is here!
The 2026 Cincinnati Music Festival returns July 23-25th, bringing three nights of R&B, hip-hop, soul and funk to the Andrew J. Brady Music Center and Paycor Stadium.
Here’s everything you need to know before heading downtown to have a smooth weekend.
MORE: 20 Songs We Want to Hear at Cincinnati Music Festival
Lineup
Thursday, July 23
Andrew J. Brady Music Center
- Talib Kweli
- Hi-Tek
- DJ Spinderella
- DJ Vader
Friday, July 24
Paycor Stadium
- Charlie Wilson
- Tyrese
- Ledisi
- 803 Fresh
- Special Guest: Nelly
Saturday, July 25
Paycor Stadium
- Mary J. Blige
- Trey Songz
- SWV
- Doug E. Fresh with Slick Rick
- Heatwave
Tickets
Tickets are still available for all three nights.
- Thursday: General Admission starts at $109
- Friday & Saturday: Tickets range from $69 to $800, depending on seating.
Weather Forecast
Festival weekend is expected to bring comfortable summer weather.
- Thursday: Mid-70s
- Friday: Upper 70s to low 80s
- Saturday: Low 80s with a 40% chance of evening showers
Pack light, stay hydrated, and consider bringing a poncho if you’re attending Saturday night’s show.
Parking
Official event parking opens 4:30PM to 11PM.
Parking is $25 per vehicle in CRG Mid, CRG West, and Lots A, B, D and E. Bus parking is $50.
Nearby parking options include:
- Duke Energy Center Garage 1 (605 Plum St.)
- Duke Energy Center Garage 2 (609 Elm St.)
- Fountain Square Garage (520 Vine St.)
- Enquirer Building Garage (312 Elm St.)
- 3rd & Race Street Lot
- Scripps Center Garage (312 Walnut St.)
- 3rd & Main Lot (120 E. 3rd St.)
- Queen City Square Garage (319-331 E. 4th St.)
- Western & Southern Garage (310 Broadway St.)
- Broadway Lot (295 Broadway St.)
- East Garage (443 E. Pete Rose Way)
- Longworth Hall Lot (700 W. Pete Rose Way)
- South Lot (131 Madison St., Newport, Kentucky)
Credit cards only will be accepted for event parking.
Getting Around
Don’t want to deal with parking?
The Cincinnati Bell Connector Streetcar will operate with extended hours throughout festival weekend and offers convenient access to Downtown and Over-the-Rhine.
Metro buses also serve the area, with a central stop at 5th and Main streets.
If you’re using Uber or Lyft, expect heavier traffic and surge pricing during peak hours. Organizers recommend using Second Street, just west of Race Street, for pick-ups and drop-offs.
Bag Policy
Security screenings will be in effect at all entrances.
Allowed:
- Clear bags no larger than 12″ x 12″ x 6″
- Small clutches no larger than 4.5″ x 6.5″
Not Allowed:
- Backpacks
- Tinted or patterned clear bags
- Large tote bags
- Mesh bags
- Non-clear fanny packs
- Oversized purses
- Camera bags
- Seat cushions with storage compartments
On-site lockers will be available for prohibited items that need to be stored.
Now all that’s left to do is grab your crew, plan your fits, and get ready for another unforgettable Cincinnati Music Festival weekend.
- 2026 Cincinnati Music Festival: Everything You Need to Know
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