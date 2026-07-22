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20 Songs We Want to Hear at Cincinnati Music Festival

Published on July 22, 2026

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ONE Musicfest 2025
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The Cincinnati Music Festival is back and ready to shake up Paycor Stadium.

With a stacked lineup slated to storm downtown Cincy, we’re already debating which songs we hope make the setlist.

MORE: Cincinnati Music Festival Drops Loaded 2026 Lineup

Between R&B anthems, hip-hop classics, soul favorites, and line dance hits, this year’s performers have no shortage of records to choose from. While there’s no telling exactly what each artist will perform, there are a few songs the crowd (and we) would love to hear in real life.

Here are 20 songs we hope to experience at this year’s 2026 Cincinnati Music Festival, presented by P&G.

Charlie Wilson – Charlie, Last Name, Wilson

SWV – You’re The One (Official Video)

Mary J. Blige – Enough Cryin ft. Brook Lynn

803Fresh – Boots On The Ground

Trey Songz – Say Aah

Doug E Fresh & Slick Rick -The Show

Heatwave – The Groove Line

SWV – Use Your Heart

Nelly – Grillz ft. Paul Wall, Ali & Gipp

Hi-Tek – Round & Round

Tyrese – Sweet Lady

Ledisi – Pieces Of Me

The Gap Band – Early In The Morning

Mary J. Blige – I Can Love You ft. Lil’ Kim

Nelly – Country Grammar (Hot…)

Charlie Wilson – There Goes My Baby

Tyrese – How You Gonna Act Like That

Trey Songz – Last Time

Slick Rick – Children’s Story

Ledisi – I Blame You


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