How independent artists can build a brand before they go viral

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Independent artists shouldn’t wait until they go viral to start building a brand. A viral hit puts a song in front of millions, but only artists with a clear identity, a consistent output, and an audience they actually own can turn that attention into a lasting career.

No matter where you are in your career as a recording artist, you can’t afford to ignore YouTube. As an independent musician, you have greater reach than ever, but getting that initial attention and being remembered is the true challenge, which is why branding for emerging artists matters so much.

Going viral can put a song in front of millions, but the artists who maintain those millions when the initial hype has faded are the ones who build a brand and have a future career rather than being consigned to a forgettable roster of one-hit artists.

Build a Brand: A Brand Is More Than a Logo

When it comes to branding for artists, remember that a brand is not a logo; it’s more than that. It’s a whole set of expectations and first impressions that people have about you.

An independent artist needs to be clear as to what they stand for, and they should have a clear vision of what their graphics and videos will look like. They also need to have a likeable social media persona.

When a track suddenly takes off, and the video goes viral, thousands or millions of strangers will form a first impression within seconds.

According to peer-reviewed research published in PLOS ONE, snap judgments of trustworthiness and competence form within milliseconds and are remarkably robust once made. Without pausing to build a brand and define your identity, it’s hard to put out a coherent narrative that comes across during a viral hit.

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Consistency Beats Volume in Artist Branding

Algorithms on sites like YouTube reward regular activity, which leads many artists to try and put out as many videos as possible to earn the algorithm’s favor. But modern audiences want to hear artists with a recognizable identity that comes through on every song. It’s better to pick a sustainable release schedule, such as a song every six weeks, rather than trying to put out as many tracks as possible.

According to the US Small Business Administration, steady planned promotion almost always outperforms sporadic bursts of content, and the same is true of artist marketing.

Get Professional Help

These days, artists can build a brand for themselves. Whether it’s writing, recording, mixing, or publishing their music, with just a reasonably powerful laptop, an artist can do it all. But with that said, there are many situations where it pays off to enlist outside professionals, whether that’s a mastering engineer or a social media team like Full Court Social Agency.

Build Your Identity and Your Audience

Going viral is like winning a lottery. When you build a brand and put in the groundwork, you’re buying more tickets than the competition. By putting in the groundwork now, developing a disciplined content upload strategy, and bringing in professional experts wherever you need them, you ensure that when your viral moment finally comes, you’ll be ready to capitalize.

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