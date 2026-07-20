Bengals Announce ‘White Bengal Stripe’ for NYE Game

Source: Dylan Buell / Getty

Who Dey Nation is getting a brand-new way to show up on this icy gamedey.

The team announced Monday that fans will create the first-ever “White Bengal Stripe” during Cincinnati’s New Year’s Eve matchup against the Baltimore Ravens at Paycor Stadium.

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The Thursday Night Football showdown kicks off at 8:15PM on December 31st.

The new experience combines two of the Bengals’ most recognizable traditions: the fan-favorite White Bengal look and the stadium-wide “Stripe the Jungle” tradition. Together, they’ll create a black-and-white tiger stripe pattern throughout Paycor Stadium.

Fans are encouraged to wear either black or white based on their seating section. The Bengals have released a seating map so fans can coordinate their gamedey outfits and help create the striped effect across the stadium.

To help with the drip, newly renovated Bengals Pro Shop will begin selling black-and-white merchandise when training camp opens.

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The team says the White Bengal Stripe was created in response to strong fan demand and hopes to turn the primetime divisional matchup into one of the most memorable home games in franchise history.



