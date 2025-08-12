5 Places To Find Unique Bengals Gear



Whether you’re a lifelong Cincinnati Bengals fan or just jumping on the bandwagon to cheer for stars like Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase, decking yourself out in team gear is a must. From jerseys to hats, tailgating accessories to collectibles, there are plenty of places to score authentic Bengals merchandise. Here are five top spots to find the best Cincinnati Bengals gear to show your stripes on game day.

Official Bengals Pro Shop at Paycor Stadium

Firstly, the Bengals Pro Shop at Paycor Stadium offers exclusive Cincinnati Bengals gear. Located at 1 Paycor Stadium, it’s open Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fans can find unique jerseys, hats, and collectibles. For instance, autographed Joe Burrow jerseys and limited-edition AFC North Champions apparel stand out. Moreover, the shop stocks vintage-inspired items, perfect for die-hard fans. However, it’s closed on Sundays, so plan accordingly.

BlaCk OWned Outerwear in Downtown Cincinnati

Additionally, BlaCk OWned Outerwear, at 824 Elm Street, provides distinctive Bengals merchandise. This Black-owned business, next to BlaCk Coffee Lounge, offers custom-designed Bengals jackets and tees. Consequently, their bold, urban-inspired apparel appeals to fans seeking standout pieces. For example, their “Wakanda” Bengals hoodie blends team pride with cultural flair. Despite recent vandalism, the shop remains a fan favorite. Furthermore, supporting this local gem helps the community thrive.

Cincy Shirts for Retro Bengals Gear

Meanwhile, Cincy Shirts, with locations in Hyde Park and Loveland, specializes in retro Bengals designs. Their vintage-inspired tees feature legends like Boomer Esiason. Also, they offer custom Bengals apparel, ideal for unique gameday looks. Therefore, fans looking for nostalgic gear will love their selection. Additionally, online ordering makes shopping convenient.

Rally House for Diverse Options

Finally, Rally House, with multiple Cincinnati locations, offers a wide range of Bengals gear. From Ja’Marr Chase jerseys to quirky tailgating accessories, they have it all. Moreover, their 2025 Sideline Collection includes exclusive hats and polos. Thus, Rally House is perfect for fans wanting variety and style.