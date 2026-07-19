Gorgeous GOOOOALS! A Gallery Of The Baddest World Cup WAGs Serving 'Sporty Chic' Stadium Style & Soccer Pitch Perfect Pics

We still have a case of FIFA Fever over fine footballers like mouthwatering Maduka Okoye, Tim Weah, and Ricardo Ade. And we shouted out the global glambassadors & international it-girlies going viral from the matches, but what about the World Cup WAGs? Let’s get into a list the ladies who are cheering from the sidelines, yet deserve a stunning spotlight all their own.

Source: Bradley Collyer – PA Images / Getty

Few WAGs have made a splash Bukayo Saka’s fiancée, Tolami Benson. The model and influencer didn’t feel like she fit in with the standard stadium looks at Arsenal matches. Instead she told British Vogue that she created her own lane of “sports chic.”

“When I came into the football world, I used to just wear the football tops with jeans or shorts, but they never fit me right, so I stopped trying to fit in and started wearing things that worked for me,” she said. “It’s about high-low: for example, I’ll pair my Louis Vuitton trainers with an Arsenal jersey and Zara shorts. ‘Sports chic’ is what I like to call it,”Tolami explained.

The UK-born baddie comes from a big Nigerian family. She earned a degree in public relations and media before starting a career in advertising. Tolami and Bukayo started dating in 2020, and made their first major appearance as a couple at the 2022 World Cup, according to PEOPLE.

With all that beauty and brains, she quickly became a L’Oréal Paris brand ambassador after attending the 2024 Euros. Then she took that edgy style to her own collection with River Island.

When Tolami isn’t turning turning heads with her stadium styles, she’s ravishing on red carpets beside her man, her man, her man!

The cute couple got engaged in November 2025 and fans can’t wait for a glimpse of their Naija nuptials.

Hit the flip for more World Cup WAGs!