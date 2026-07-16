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Shannon Thornton Had A Perfect Response About P-Valley Update

September, Spring, Summer: Shannon Thornton Uses Shereé Whitfield's Iconic #RHOA Reunion Quote To Tease 'P-Valley's' Perpetually Pending Premiere

P-Valley star Shannon Thornton hilariously responded to a fan with this famed Shereé Whitfield quote when asked about Season 3.

Published on July 16, 2026

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Even Miss Mississippi is clueless about when a fan-favorite show will return to the Pynk, and she made that clear with an iconic #RHOA reunion quote.

As P-Valley fans continue crusading as detectives, investigators, and full-time calendar watchers while awaiting season 3’s perpetually pending premiere, Shannon Thornton channeled her inner Shereé Whitfield to tease the show’s return.

Thornton, who plays Mississippi in the Starz series, recently had social media cackling after responding to a fan asking the question everyone wants to know.

“When is P-Valley coming back?”

Instead of offering a release date, Thornton delivered one of the most iconic reality television quotes of all time, channeling The Real Housewives of Atlanta legend Shereé Whitfield with a simple response.

“Joggers. Probably more September show, Spring/Summer.”

The comment resonated with fans who recognized the callback to Shereé’s unforgettable “September, spring, summer” moment while discussing the launch of her long-awaited fashion line, She By Shereé.

Of course, behind the jokes is a very real question. Just when exactly is P-Valley returning?

According to Deadline, the hit Starz drama was officially renewed for a third season back in 2022. The upcoming season will feature 10 episodes as creator, writer, and executive producer Katori Hall continues telling the story of The Pynk and the unforgettable residents of Chucalissa, Mississippi.

While an official premiere date has yet to be announced, Thornton previously offered a promising update earlier this year. During an interview with Revolt in 2025, she revealed that production had wrapped after roughly seven months of filming and confirmed the series had entered post-production.

“We’re in post production right now, and I hope it’s out soon,” Thornton said at the time.

Even more exciting, the actress teased that the new season may be the strongest yet.

“Season 3 is so good,” she shared. “Every season we seem to top the last.”

That is wonderful news for P-Valley fans, considering where Season 2 left viewers. Fans are still waiting to find out what happens next for Miss Mississippi after her dramatic storyline involving Derrick and the child abuse investigation. There are also plenty of unanswered questions surrounding Uncle Clifford, Lil Murda, Mercedes, and the rest of The Pynk family.

Until the network finally drops an official premiere date, it looks like fans may have to settle for Thornton’s Shereé-approved timeline.

September. Spring. Summer.

September, Spring, Summer: Shannon Thornton Uses Shereé Whitfield's Iconic #RHOA Reunion Quote To Tease 'P-Valley's' Perpetually Pending Premiere was originally published on bossip.com

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