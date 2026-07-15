A mild but brewing feud between Rochester rapper and producer 38 Spesh and Yonkers rapper Jadakiss has taken a new turn. After Jadakiss seemingly upped the stakes in their war of words, 38 Spesh fired back at Jada, Fat Joe, and DJ Khaled in response.

To bring readers up to speed, the situation between 38 Spesh and Jadakiss began after Spesh sat down with the Bag Fuel podcast earlier this year and puffed out his chest over his collaboration with Benny The Butcher, “Sunday School,” which features Jadakiss.

Spesh believes that he had the best verse on the song and went further by saying Jada never elected to work with him again after that 2021 collaboration. Fast forward to July 9, via the Joe & Jada Podcast, Fat Joe and Jadakiss debuted the track “Aroma” with Stove God Cooks, with DJ Khaled hyping the pair up as they played the track.

In Jada’s verse, the veteran said, “I been obliterating n*ggas for years/ Is this about a verse or is this about a career?/ Ask around, they tell you I’m the career repo/ New York love me like when Mitch hit a pair of free throws.”

Most fans believe the jab was aimed at Spesh, and apparently he agreed with the sentiment. Appearing again on the Bag Fuel podcast earlier this week, Spesh fired back at the track, making mention that Joe and Jada are more than a decade older than him and clowning the actions of DJ Khaled.

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“To sit there and have 50-year-old men making a song about the aroma of drugs is not too appealing, my n*gga,” Spesh said. “Like you should be making songs about the prescription drugs y’all taking to stay alive and sh*t”

To check out 38 Spesh firing on Jadakiss, Fat Joe, and Jadakiss, hop to the 19:50 mark of the Bag Fuel video below.

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Photo: Getty

38 Spesh & Jadakiss Seemingly Up The Stakes In Their Feud was originally published on hiphopwired.com