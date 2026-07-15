Top 40 Clean Football Warm-Up Songs
Top 40 Clean Football Warm-Up Songs
Friday nights hit different when the speakers are blasting the right mix before kickoff. A great warm-up playlist does more than fill silence, it sets the tone, builds energy, and gets both players and fans locked in before the first whistle.
The goal is finding tracks that bring maximum intensity while staying appropriate for a stadium full of families, students, and community members.
From arena rock anthems to modern hip-hop hype tracks, the best warm-up playlists blend generations of music that still hit just as hard today.
Take a look below at the Top 40 Football Warm-Up Songs.
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“Enter Sandman” — Metallica
“X Gon’ Give It To Ya” – DMX
“Thunderstruck” — AC/DC
“Right Above It” – Lil Wayne
“Praise The Lord” – A$AP Rocky
“Eye of the Tiger” — Survivor
“Seven Nation Army” — The White Stripes
“Welcome to the Jungle” — Guns N’ Roses
“Started From the Bottom” — Drake
“Sicko Mode” — Travis Scott
“Till I Collapse” — Eminem ft. Nate Dogg
“Remember the Name” — Fort Minor
“Lose Yourself” — Eminem
“POWER” — Kanye West
“Black and Yellow” – Wiz Khalifa
“Jump Around” — House of Pain
“Hustlin’ – Rick Ross
“Fight for Your Right” — Beastie Boys
“Empire State of Mind” — Jay-Z ft. Alicia Keys
“0 to 100 / The Catch Up” – Drake
“Renegade” — Styx
“Song 2” — Blur
“All the Way Up – Fat Joe, Remy Ma
“The Next Episode” – Dr. Dre
“Black Betty” — Ram Jam
“Air Force Ones” – Nelly
“American Idiot” — Green Day
“DNA.” — Kendrick Lamar
“American Idiot” energy pick — “Holiday” — Green Day
“X” – Schoolboy Q
“HUMBLE.” — Kendrick Lamar
“All I Do Is Win” — DJ Khaled
“Believer” — Imagine Dragons
“Bulls on Parade” — Rage Against the Machine
“God’s Plan” — Drake
“Whats Poppin” – Jack Harlow
“Numb / Encore” — Jay-Z / Linkin Park
“Not Afraid” — Eminem
“Stronger” — Kanye West
“Sandstorm” — Darude
Top 40 Clean Football Warm-Up Songs was originally published on 1075thefan.com