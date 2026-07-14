Source: picture alliance / Getty

Ranking NFL Teams Based On Market Size

The NFL is home to 32 teams spread across the United States, yet these teams aren’t created equal when it comes to market size. Cities like New York, Los Angeles, and Chicago represent massive markets, while smaller markets like Green Bay, Buffalo, and New Orleans hold their own charm but often face uphill battles in gaining national exposure.

Market size significantly impacts the league in various ways, especially when it comes to the televised game schedule.

2026 NFL Schedule

Larger markets command a bigger slice of the NFL’s revenue pie, driven by substantial fan bases and abundant sponsorship opportunities in urban hubs. Teams like the Dallas Cowboys or New York Giants operate in high-visibility settings, with millions of potential viewers tuning in weekly.

For the league, prioritizing these teams in prime-time slots makes business sense, networks rely on high ratings to secure advertising revenue.

While that financial logic makes sense for the league, it often leaves smaller-market teams like the Green Bay Packers or Buffalo Bills scrambling for national exposure, even when they field competitive rosters.

Take a look below at Ranking NFL Teams Based on Market Size.

RELATED | Ranking NBA Teams Based On Market Size

1. Large NFL Markets (over 2 million TV households)