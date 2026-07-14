Raptress Monaleo Is Obsessed With Jorts This Summer, And So Are We

Monaleo's versatile style ranges from Barbie-doll glam to grunge, complementing her diverse musical talents.

Monaleo relies on affordable KISS hair products to maintain a fresh silk press while on tour.

Monaleo's post-show self-care includes a candle, a snack, and time to process the performance.

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Monaleo has made being a pink girl an art form.

As a fashion writer who loves everything feminine, girly, and pink, I’ve been living for the Houston rapper’s style. She gives us full Barbie-doll glam one day, Pink Panther the next, then switches things up with a grungier look.

No matter the direction, Monaleo always adds her own spin.

That same range shows up in her music. She can deliver hard-hitting lyrics on songs like “Puttin Ya Dine” and “Beating Down Yo Block,” and step out in a pink lace front, matching glam, and a look only Monaleo could pull off.

So getting to know a little more about the rapper was definitely on my 2026 bucket list. HelloBeautiful caught up with Monaleo as she was closing a tour with Summer Walker and Odeal. We talked about her tour beauty essentials, post-show self-care, summer fashion favorites, and the music she is ready to make next.

Monaleo Keeps Her Silk Press Fresh On Tour

Celebrity beauty routines always hit differently when they include products we can actually buy. We love when celebrities mix everyday beauty products with high end products in their glam kits. It brings us closer to recreating the hair and makeup looks pinned to our mood boards and info on items we can grab online or in stores.

Monaleo has been relying on several KISS Colors & Care products while on the road. Her lineup includes the Heat Protector Wax Stick, Heat Protectant Keratin Spray, and Edge Fixer Wax Stick.

She has also been documenting parts of her tour beauty routine on Instagram, giving fans a closer look at how she uses the products between shows.

When asked about her summer hair and beauty essential, Monaleo immediately named the Veil Mist. “The KISS Colors & Care Hair Veil Mist,” she told HB. “Keeps the silk press smelling fresh.”

Love 101.1 The Wiz? Get more! Join the 101.1 The Wiz Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Any Black girl who has tried to maintain a silk press through summer heat understands why that made the list.

Monaleo’s Post-Show Reset Includes A Candle And A Snack

Leo’s beauty routine does not stop once Monaleo leaves the stage. After a show, she gives herself time to come down from the performance and process the night.

“A little candle, a ginger shot, and time to debrief,” she shared about what she does for self care. “Also a tasty snack!”

And whether eating a snack—or looking like a snack—Monaleo is that girl. After talking self care, we also asked the femcee about her style and what’s in her summer rotation.

Monaleo described her style as “Everything pink and pretty, of course,” and then told us about her summer staples.

“Right now I’m loving capris and jorts,” she said.

We agree. Jorts are everywhere this season, and the styling options are endless. They can be oversized and sporty, fitted and flirty, or dressed up with heels and a cute top.

Capris have also returned to the fashion conversation, giving the Y2K girlies another familiar silhouette to revisit.

Raptress Monaleo Is Obsessed With Jorts This Summer, And So Are We was originally published on hellobeautiful.com