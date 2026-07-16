The 10 Worst Cities for Drivers in America

Driving in some U.S. cities can feel like a daily battle. Allstate’s 2026 America’s Best Drivers Report highlights exactly where things get toughest on the roads. The study looks at insurance claims for property damage across the 200 largest cities. It tracks how often drivers end up in collisions. Here are the 10 worst cities for drivers, based on the shortest average time between crashes.

Boston, Massachusetts. Drivers here average just 3.76 years between collisions. That risk runs 189 percent higher than normal. Washington, D.C. Collisions happen every 4.24 years on average. The odds sit 156 percent above the national baseline. Baltimore, Maryland. Expect a crash every 4.49 years. Risk jumps 142 percent higher than average. Worcester, Massachusetts. Drivers face incidents every 5.14 years. The likelihood stays well above normal. Springfield, Massachusetts. Crashes occur every 5.18 years. This spot ranks high for trouble. Glendale, California. Collisions hit every 5.53 years. Busy roads play a big part. Providence, Rhode Island. Average time between crashes reaches 5.87 years. Dense traffic adds pressure. Sunrise Manor, Nevada. Drivers see crashes every 5.95 years. It’s a newer face on this tough list. Los Angeles, California. Expect issues every 5.99 years. Famous traffic jams make things worse. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Crashes arrive every 6.12 years. High volumes create constant challenges.

But Cincinnati avoids this worst group entirely. The city lands at 141st out of 200. Local drivers average 8.29 years between collisions. That risk runs 31 percent above the national average of about 10.86 years. So conditions feel better here than in Boston or D.C. Still, Cincinnati sits riskier than many safer spots.For example, other Ohio cities show mixed results. Akron ranks much higher at 58th. Toledo comes in at 69th. Cleveland sits at 126th, while Columbus lands at 147th.

These differences remind us that local habits and roads matter a lot.Plus, the report points out behavior issues everywhere. Nighttime driving spikes in places like Washington, D.C., and Las Vegas. Phone use climbs in big metros such as Miami and Chicago. Speeding runs highest in spots like Bridgeport, Connecticut. Hard braking shows up often in North Carolina and Arizona cities.As a result, small changes help drivers cut risks. Slowing down, staying off the phone, and leaving extra space make a real difference. In contrast, cities with heavy congestion face built-in challenges.Overall, Boston tops the riskiest list again. Texas and Colorado cities lead the safest rankings.

Cincinnati performs decently but still deals with above-average odds. No matter where you live, careful habits pay off. They keep everyone safer and can even help hold down insurance costs over time.Drivers everywhere benefit from paying attention. Cities can improve too through better roads and awareness campaigns. This report gives a clear picture of where dangers hide and how to avoid them. Stay alert out there.