How Cardi B’s Teeth Makeover Boosted Her Confidence and Style

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Like the rest of her, Cardi B’s teeth have undergone visible changes that the rapper has been honest about. The white, aligned smile she has, thanks to veneers, gives the Bronx rapper one of the most famous celebrity smiles in the industry. When discussing her teeth-to-toe physical transformation, the star stated how good she feels when she looks “perfect.”

Grand View Research reports that the global cosmetic dentistry market will reach $89.03 billion by 2030. With celebs like Cardi B, social media influencers, and regular people more conscious of how they look and wanting more confidence, the cosmetic dental care industry has several reasons to grow.

What Happened with Cardi B’s Teeth?

Cardi B’s smile transformation is notable when you see photos of her original teeth, which had imperfections, including misalignment and a few gaps. However, as she began making money as a rapper, she invested in her smile by getting custom porcelain shells placed over them, known as veneers.

Now her teeth are perfectly proportioned without gaps and permanently white.

How Did Her Teeth Makeover Journey Help?

When you see her smiling on stage and in social media videos, she always has a wide, beautiful smile that exudes confidence. Unlike some other celebs, Cardi B’s teeth enhancement properly fits her facial structure.

“Bodak Yellow” was her hit song, where she celebrated her new flawless Hollywood smile. Having perfect teeth is an ongoing testament to her success and how she can now achieve any look that she wants to make herself happy.

Additionally, her transparency about her dental and physical cosmetic procedures helped release some of the stigma once surrounding this topic. More people are opting for enhancements, even if they’re minor, minimally invasive ones, to fix flaws or minimize the effects of aging.

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What Can Dental Transformations Do for You?

A consultation with your Lexington dentist can help create the custom smile package you need. If you don’t want veneers like Cardi B, you can straighten your natural teeth with clear aligners such as Invisalign.

Professional teeth whitening can also produce a bright smile like Cardi B has. The process takes minimal time, and you could easily do so on your lunch break.

If your teeth are really damaged, you may need a crown or bridge to protect them. However, if you have missing teeth, dental implants are an ideal solution as these restorations look and function just like your real teeth.

You may need several options to fully restore your smile, and your dentist will work to create a personalized treatment plan to address these concerns.

Get Your Own Celebrity Dental Work

If you’re inspired by Cardi B’s teeth, advanced dental procedures are available near you, and different treatments can produce the results you need. If you want a straight white smile, you can get veneers as the Bronx-native did or replace teeth with dental implants.

A combination of techniques can create a natural-looking smile to give you the functionality and confidence you need to smile, eat, and enjoy better dental health.

Learn more about dental care news by checking out other relevant articles on our website.