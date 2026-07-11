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Mike Jones' Iconic Phone Number Part of New Sprite Campaign

Mike Jones’ Iconic Phone Number Part of New Sprite Campaign

Published on July 11, 2026

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Mike Jones and Paul Wall
Source: David Settle / 97.9 The Box

More than two decades after “Back Then” became one of Houston’s biggest Hip-Hop anthems, Mike Jones’ iconic phone number has found a new home. Sprite has launched a new campaign featuring 281-330-8004 on its cans, immortalizing one of the most recognizable numbers in rap history.

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When Mike Jones released “Back Then” in 2005, he repeatedly shouted out 281-330-8004 throughout the song, turning it into one of the most memorable phone numbers in music history. Fans across the country dialed the number, making it a cultural phenomenon and a marketing move that few artists have ever been able to replicate.

Earlier this year, Jones reflected on having what many consider the most famous phone number in Hip-Hop. Around that same time, Juvenile and Mannie Fresh put the number to the test on an episode of the Still 400 podcast. To the surprise of many viewers, 281-330-8004 still works, proving the Houston rapper has kept one of Hip-Hop’s most iconic calling cards alive.

The number has also found a new audience in recent months. A viral TikTok trend introduced “Back Then” to a younger generation, leading thousands of curious kids to call 281-330-8004 nearly 20 years after the song’s release. The renewed interest helped bring one of rap’s most unforgettable moments back into the spotlight.

A hand holding a green Sprite soda can with the text "Sprite Zero Sugar" and a vintage car illustration in the background.
Source: General / SPRITE

Now, Sprite is celebrating that legacy by printing 281-330-8004 directly on its cans, transforming the legendary number into a collectible piece of Hip-Hop history. For Houston, it’s another reminder that Mike Jones’ influence continues to reach new generations, proving that some cultural moments never stop ringing.

A green Sprite soda can with the text "2.87 CALORIES ZERO SUGAR ZERO CALORIES ZERO EVERYTHING ZERO-ZERO-ZERO BACK THEN" printed on it.
Source: General / SPRITE

Mike Jones’ Iconic Phone Number Part of New Sprite Campaign was originally published on theboxhouston.com

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