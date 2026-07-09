AJ Dybansta Debuts New Chromed-Out Nike GT Mystery Sneaker Ahead Of Summer League

Source: G Fiume / Getty

Much of the hype from the 2026 NBA draft class rests solely on the shoulders of AJ Dybansta.

With the No. 1 pick, he was chosen by the Washington Wizards, but long before he knew what franchise he’d call home, he was a part of the Nike family.

And that comes with its own perks, namely getting the chance to slyly debut some new kicks.

Dybansta hasn’t even made his Summer League debut, but while practicing in Las Vegas, he was spotted rocking a never-before-seen Nike Basketball silhouette.

The sneakers appear to have a soft, neoprene-like base, with a silver stripe running right down the middle that transitions into a tongue grab. But engulfing the black section is a chromed upper that caps from the toe to the heel, and has contouring that lines up with the eyelets.

And if there were any doubts about the sneakers’ connection to the promising rookie, look no further than the heel, which features his star logo.

It appears to be a special edition of Nike’s GT line, which debuted in 2021, with different editions like the GT Run, GT Cut, and GT Jump; they all represent some of the sport’s core moves and are beloved by Nike’s athletes.

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Dybansta was actually one of the first athletes to debut the GT Future, which he took great pride in.

“When Nike first brought me the G.T. Future, I said, ‘I can be the face of this shoe.’ Everybody thinks I’m the future — and I think I’m the future. So it makes sense that I debuted the GT Future,” he told Nike, even calling the Spider-Man Nike G.T. Cut 1 one of his favorite basketball shoes ever.

The exact GT model Dybansta is wearing is still unidentified, but it could be the beginning of him getting his own shoe, which is his dream.

“A signature shoe is the goal. When I signed with Nike, I started thinking it would be cool to get my own shoe,” he said. “Because Nike would always send me different Kobes or Jas or KDs. So it was like, ‘I’m wearing all these other players’ shoes — what if I could get my own and other players wore mine?'”

For now, he’s got his own logo, a series of notches shaped like the letters A and J that form a star, which, to him, represents his hard-fought journey to make it to the league.

“I’ve always dealt with pressure ever since I was younger. In creating my new logo, Nike and I liked the metaphor of pressure forming diamonds and, at the same time, forming a star with my initials.”

You won’t have to wait long to see Dybansta debut the mysterious GT model, since his Washington Wizards open up Summer League against the Utah Jazz tonight.

See social media’s reaction to Nike’s latest below.