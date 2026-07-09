BOSSIP Exclusive: 'Real Vegan of Atlanta' Pinky Cole Stars In Fashion-Forward PETA Campaign Championing Cruelty-Free Couture

Pinky Cole showcases vegan fur, shearling, and leather to prove luxury can be achieved without harming animals.

Pinky believes consumers no longer have to choose between fashion and compassion, as vegan luxury options are widely available.

The campaign aims to encourage consumers to rethink traditional fur and exotic leather in favor of cruelty-free alternatives.

A Real VEGAN of Atlanta is getting gussied up and gorgeous for an editorial-style fashion feature championing cruelty-free couture.

Source: PETA / PETA

BOSSIP can exclusively reveal that Slutty Vegan founder, entrepreneur, and Real Housewives of Atlanta star Pinky Cole has partnered with PETA for a fashion-forward collaboration that promotes cruelty-free luxury and challenges the animal skins industry.

“I choose FAUX because I’m REAL as hell,” Pinky declares in the campaign, which showcases vegan fur, vegan shearling, and croc-embossed vegan leather while encouraging consumers to embrace cruelty-free alternatives.

Source: PETA / PETA

Pinky, who serves on PETA’s honorary board, approached the organization after joining the latest season of #RHOA a franchise long synonymous with lavish fur and exotic skins.

Wearing a vegan shearling jacket and boots paired with a faux fur hat, Pinky emphasizes that luxury doesn’t have to come at an animal’s expense.

“You are looking at one of the most powerful vegan women breaking the glass ceiling, and I’m doing it with style and grace,” says Pinky in an accompanying video. “I’m so real that I don’t need to wear real fur. I can show up in faux fur and still be that girl, and I didn’t have to kill an animal to do it.”

Source: PETA / PETA

The editorial also shines a light on the animals behind luxury fashion. PETA notes that minks purr when content, much like the cats many people share their homes with, while crocodiles are attentive mothers that carefully protect their eggs.

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The organization says billions of animals are killed each year for their skins and hopes the campaign encourages consumers to rethink traditional fur and exotic leather in favor of cruelty-free alternatives.

Source: PETA / PETA

Pinky is echoing that message, noting that she believes consumers no longer have to choose between fashion and compassion.

“There are vegan luxury options for everything. “You’ve got faux hats, shoes, purses. Anything you need, you can get it vegan, and you do not have to compromise.”

PETA notes that the collaboration arrives as luxury fashion continues to embrace innovative animal-free materials, with an increasing number of designers and heritage houses incorporating vegan textiles into their collections as consumer demand evolves.

The animal rights organization adds that Pinky joins a growing roster of entertainers, including Taraji P. Henson, Penélope Cruz, Jhené Aiko, Olivia Munn, and Eva Mendes, who have partnered with them to advocate for ethical fashion.

The project also marks the latest chapter in Pinky’s relationship with PETA. She previously collaborated with the nonprofit on a food justice initiative encouraging greater access to fresh, plant-based foods in underserved communities.

Ultimately, according to Pinky, the campaign underscores her authenticity and dedication to a vegan lifestyle.

“If you see me and you see my faux fur, just know that I’m keeping it all the way real,” she says. “I wear faux fur because I’m real as f***. Clock that tea!”

Clock it, indeed.

What do YOU think about Pinky’s PETA collaboration?

BOSSIP Exclusive: 'Real Vegan of Atlanta' Pinky Cole Stars In Fashion-Forward PETA Campaign Championing Cruelty-Free Couture was originally published on bossip.com