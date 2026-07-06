Donald Trump Calls Nicki Minaj 'So Hot' During Visit To The White House: 'She's A Woman That's Respected By Everybody'

Nicki Minaj, a high-profile Trump supporter, visited the White House and posed with portraits of the president.

Minaj's political views have shifted, generating debate as she distances from her traditionally liberal fanbase.

Trump praised Minaj as a 'common sense' person, despite her divisive support for his administration.

Nicki Minaj made a visit to the White House this week, where Donald Trump once again sang her praises.

Source: Win McNamee / Getty

The rapper was in Washington D.C. to attend Rose Garden Club Lunch, a gathering that typically serves as a social and political event for administration officials or invited supporters. During Trump’s speech at the event on Monday, July 6, he called out Nicki Minaj, referring to her as “so hot” while gushing about her growing support for his administration.

Throughout both of his terms, Trump has been vocal about his appreciation for celebrity supporters, and Minaj has become one of the highest-profile entertainers to publicly align herself with him in recent years.

While discussing Nicki and singing her praises, Trump described her as “so hot” before reiterating that he doesn’t necessarily view her as a Republican or even a conservative. Instead, he said he considers Minaj a “common sense person.”

He also declared that Minaj is “a woman that’s respected by everybody.”

The remarks came ahead of Minaj’s White House visit later that same day, which further emphasized the rapper’s growing ties to the president.

Nicki later made her way into the White House, where she posed next to a portrait of Trump and a winked while pointing to a drawing of former President Joe Biden’s “autopen.”

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She also posted a picture of her and her “bestie” Carolina Urrea, the wife of Trump Advisor Alex Bruesewitz.

“When you AND ya bestie poppin. Like?!?!! Alex is a lucky man #WhitehouseBarbie,” she wrote in her caption.

Minaj’s embrace of Trump marked a dramatic change from the public image she cultivated for much of her career.

Over the past several years, the rapper has increasingly aligned herself with conservative voices and causes, generating debate among fans. She has appeared alongside conservative commentator Erika Kirk and has echoed conservative viewpoints on issues ranging from culture to rap music.

As her political views have become more prominent, Minaj has received praise from conservatives while facing criticism from some longtime supporters who have questioned her new direction. Over the course of her career, people of color and LGBTQ+ people have been some of her most loyal supporters–many of whom now take issue with her supporting a president who consistently speaks out against their rights.

Regardless of the backlash, Nicki has only gotten closer to Trump and his administration over the past few months.

Donald Trump Calls Nicki Minaj 'So Hot' During Visit To The White House: 'She's A Woman That's Respected By Everybody' was originally published on bossip.com