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Jonathan Majors’ star was on the rise after he appeared in movies like The Harder They Fall and Creed III, along with the groundbreaking TV show Lovecraft Country.

But after an incident with his ex-girlfriend, which led to a conviction of misdemeanor third-degree assault and one count of second-degree harassment in December 2023, he was basically blacklisted in Hollywood.

Majors was sentenced to probation and 52 weeks of domestic violence counseling. His publicity firm and management company dropped him, although his agent stayed. But his reputation was severely impacted.

Possible Oscar buzz for his performance as a troubled wrestler in the film Magazine Dreams died after his conviction. The movie was ultimately released in 2025, nearly two years after its original release date. But with minimal promotion, it barely brought in $1 million at the box office.

Majors, 36, is now starring in a new movie called Run Hide Fight: Infidels. Its teaser trailer does not show him. But the synopsis and trailer make it clear that the movie advances anti- Muslim idealogy.

“When radical Islamic terrorists hijack a liberal college’s pro-Palestine encampment to enforce barbaric Sharia law on students and execute infidels in a makeshift caliphate, a ragtag band of red-blooded students, a security guard tired of ‘Uncle Tom’ smears, and a Delta Force vet must arm up to save their clueless peers and keep America from surrendering to the enemy on its own soil,” the movie’s synopsis says.

Just over a minute, the trailer shows footage from various news reports and members of what appear to be the Islamic State marching, raising flags and executing people. The trailer includes clips from the Oct. 7 attacks in Israel, the 9/11 attacks, and pro-Palestine campus protests.

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Then it cuts to what looks like men setting up for Islamic prayer on a college campus that is flying a flag with Arabic letters as students run away.

The movie has no release date yet, but Ben Shapiro’s company, The Daily Wire, is producing it. Shapiro is a “conservative” commentator who hosts his self-titled show, one of the most popular political podcasts in the country.

He’s also known for being anti-LGBT+ and for his hot and racist takes on diversity.

Majors has not yet publicly acknowledged being in the movie, but one of its producers says that he’s happy to go on tour promoting it.

“He loved the script, loved shooting the movie, is so great in the film, and he is totally 1,000% behind it,” producer Dallas Sonnier told Page Six Hollywood.

Sonnier described the kinds of films he makes.

“Both Daily Wire and Bonfire Legend have a history of movies that nobody else could make, nobody else could release,” he said. “We all worship at the altar of John Milius and Red Dawn. And Eastwood, and all the other wonderful action stars of the ’80s, Stallone and Schwarzenegger. Nobody’s making these types of movies anymore.”

Though no one yet knows if Major is playing the “Uncle Tom” security guard or the Delta Force veteran (though it appears that, since we’re assuming at least one lead role will be a white actor, the security guard role is most likely his), he’ll be on the promo run.

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Majors is also set to star in Merciless, described as a supernatural revenge thriller directed by Martin Villeneuve.

It’s work, but it’s a step down from the MCU, where Majors was set to assume the role of Kang the Conqueror in the movie Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, originally scheduled for a 2025 release. Majors had already appeared as variants of the character in Loki (Seasons 1 and 2) and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

Instead, he was dropped from the film hours after the verdict, forcing Marvel to rework the project entirely. Now its main focus is on Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom and it comes out on Dec. 18 as Avengers: Doomsday.

“Do I hope to make more movies?” Majors said in a Hollywood Reporter cover story last year. “Absolutely. That is my intention. But that’s not my call. I don’t have a studio. And I’ve given up control.”

Jonathan Majors’ Star Turn In MAGA-Themed Movie Draws Questions was originally published on cassiuslife.com