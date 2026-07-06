Source: handout / Republic Records

Lil Wayne is clearing the air on a few things that have been making headlines lately.

With his 20 Years of Tha Carter tour officially underway and rumors about his personal life, the New Orleans legend had plenty to get off his chest. In a rare move, Weezy addressed everything in an extremely pixelated video posted to social media, simply captioning it, “It is what it is.”

While strumming his guitar, Wayne explained why he was a no-call, no-show for the opening date of his tour.

The A Milli rapper reminded fans that he has epilepsy and shared that, although he hasn’t suffered a seizure in years, his doctor advised him not to fly after experiencing severe migraines, a potential warning sign that one could occur.

Due to the health concerns, his doctor ultimately recommended he stay off the road, forcing him to miss the first stop of the tour. Wayne reassured hans that he’s doing well and is ready to keep the tour moving.

The Young Money boss also shut down rumors that he and Madi Cannon were engaged. In fact, Wayne revealed the two have officially gone their separate ways.

Despite the breakup, he had nothing but kind words for Cannon, making it clear there was no bad blood between them.

“I don’t want to be a burden to such an amazing person.”

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Wayne’s comments come shortly after Cannon shared a photo of the two hanging out with Skip Bayless and his wife at his home.

Lil Wayne Reveals Why He Missed Tour Opener, Shuts Down Engagement Rumors was originally published on hiphopwired.com