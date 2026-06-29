Eva Marcille Says Goodbye To Her Locs And Hello To A Stunning Blonde Pixie

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Eva Marcille is showing the girls that sometimes the best way to evolve is to return to your original self. The model and actress has officially said goodbye to her signature locs, unveiling a bold, blonde pixie cut that is giving beautiful, nostalgic confidence.

Longtime fans probably remember when Marcille first burst onto the scene after winning America’s Next Top Model; her closely cropped blonde-ish hair quickly became one of her signature beauty looks. Now, years later, with an even shorter ‘do, she’s come full circle…and the look suits her just as effortlessly as it did back then.

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Celebrity hairstylist and Marcille’s cousin, Terrell Mullin, is the curator behind the beauty’s new sleek cut. The two documented the transformation, capturing the emotional moment as the California native’s locs were cut away strand by strand before revealing a chic, golden blonde pixie.

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The color brightens her complexion while the cropped silhouette beautifully frames her striking facial features. In the final moments of the video, Marcille serves face with undeniable confidence, reminding everyone why she’s long been considered one of the industry’s most captivating women.

Eva Marcille Reveals Striking Blonde Pixie Cut

The transformation also appears to represent something deeper than a simple hairstyle change. In the video’s caption, Eva thanked Mullin “for uncovering this woman,” suggesting the cut was as much about rediscovering herself as it was about switching up her look. During a recent appearance on the BET show Four the Fellas, she emphasized that sentiment, saying, “I often look in the mirror and find who I am. And it’s not my hair; it’s not my clothes. It’s me.”

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Eva debuted her new look at the bet, pairing the blonde crop with a vibrant lime Muehleder Sania Knit mini dress that complemented her fearless beauty aesthetic. From long locs to a buzzed blonde crop, the multihyphenate continues to prove that she eats in just about any hairstyle she rocks.

We love it, Eva!

Eva Marcille Says Goodbye To Her Locs And Hello To A Stunning Blonde Pixie was originally published on hellobeautiful.com