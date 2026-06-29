Top BET Award Moment's We're Still Talking About

Druski brings fresh energy as youngest BET host, channeling Jay-Z and entertaining the audience.

Lauryn Hill receives Living Legend Icon Award, with a moving tribute from top artists.

Fashion highlights include Muni Long and Candiace Dillard's dress showdown and Teyana Taylor's Icon of the Year honor.

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Is it me or were we all kinda really excited about the 2026 BET Awards? More so than in previous years because Druski was set to host. And did. As the youngest BET host in history, the 31-year-old comedian brought a fresh energy to the show. And he brought along some of our favorite characters with him. From the megachurch pastor living lavish to holding live auditions for ‘Coulda Been Records’,’ it was the perfect mix of skits and real-life moments. Like when he called Olandria Carthen ‘Fine sh*t’ and she charmed him back with a delicate wave. The BET Awards felt fun again. Get into the moment’s we’re still talking about.

Druski Channels Jay Z

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Druski even made Ice Cube laugh when he surprised the Hip-Hop legend on stage dressed like Jay-Z at the Roots Picnic. With a lavish fro and similar black look as Hov, Druski even dropped some bars on us.

KeKe Palmer Steals The Show

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Source: Christopher Polk / Getty

Druski and KeKe Palmer have comedic chemistry. While surfing through the audience, Druski stumbled upon KeKe in the crowd and she pressed him about recently being named on Forbes List. Then she turned it up a notch when she gave him a run for his money and questioned how he got the gig over her. I think we have a feeling who will be host next year if Druski doesn’t return.

Muni Long and Candiace Dillard Dress Gate

Source: Getty

Before the show, Muni Long and Candiace Dillard had the girls talking when they showed up to the awards in the same dress. The gag is, they both looked fab and both wore their Sergio Hudson look in different ways. Candiace altered her straps and added a pair of long black leather gloves with a blonde do for a more modern look while Muni wore one of her signature up dos with the gown that served old Hollywood glam. Both ladies won with this look.

Lauryn Hill Tribute

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Lizzo, Doja Cat, Tierra Whck, Tems, Rapsody were chosen to perform a medley of Hill’s timeless hits and they understood the assignment. What really brought her to tears was the surprise performance by her daughter Selah Marley.

It was a pleasure to see Lauryn Hill get her flowers with the Living Legend Icon Award. She looked good, she sounded good and her tribute was one of the better ones of the night.

She praised her children in her acceptance speech and made a passionate plea for Black people to love on each other. She ended her speech with this gem,

“We hold different gifts. Someone else’s gifting might be fashion. Might be hair. Might be consoling someone. It might be this microphone. But that gifting is very important because somebody out there needs your gift. So don’t sell your gift short.”

More 2026 BET Awards coverge, below:

Red Carpet Rundown: The Best Dressed Men Of The 2026 BET Awards Brought Color, Swagger & Style

2026 BET Awards Red Carpet Rundown : Eva Marcille, Muni Long, Teyana Taylor, Lizzo & More Bring The Fashion

Janet Jackson Surprises Teyana Taylor With The Icon Of The Year Award

Everyone Is Talking About Druski And Olandria’s Flirty Interaction

Top BET Award Moments We’re Still Talking About was originally published on hellobeautiful.com