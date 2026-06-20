Father’s Day Gift Guide: Last-Minute Gift Ideas For Dad

Highlight Black fathers' dedication as providers and role models.

Offer diverse Father's Day gift ideas catering to various interests and lifestyles.

Emphasize supporting Black-owned businesses and brands that cater to Black men's grooming needs.

Source: Father’s Day Gift Guide

Black men make fatherhood look good. We love seeing our Black men rise to the occassion and do their big one when it comes to being a dad, provider and stand-up man for himself and partner. Father’s Day is a reminder to celebrate the men in your life to remind them they’re doing a good job.

It’s down to the wire, but you still have time to shop because thankfully, men are pretty simple. Here’s some last-minute Father’s Day gift ideas.

For The Watch Loving Dad

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This elegant ‘Surveyor’ timepiece by Bulova ($895) is a luxurious gift that will make dad standout in any room he’s in. Everytime he looks down at his wrist, he’ll be reminded of you. Bulova teamed up with legendary artist Marc Anthony to craft a stylish watch that screams royalty. With a rich black and gold design and all the trimmings, it’s the type of gift that gets a reaction.

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The Dad Into Scents

Samir Grey’s One Parfum ($138) may be a new fragrance but it has a timeless scent. Warm Vanilla and peach gourmands evade the nose in one whiff. Created by celebrity hairstylist Kahh Spence in honor of his late mother. It’s long-lasting and unique making it the type of perfume that makes people ask, “What scent are you wearing?”

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For The Bearded Dad

Men’s grooming products have been on the rise. Men are more into their skincare and haircare than ever. BEVEL Beard Goals Kit compiles their top beard products in a set that makes it easy for you. The Black-owned brand specializes in products for Black men who you’ll not only be gifting your guy a gift he’ll appreciate, you’ll be supporting Black business.

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For The Dad On A Lifestyle Change

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In addition to what goes on their body, Black men are also prioritizing what goes into their body. The Ninja Crispi™ 4-in-1 Portable Cooking System ($179.99) opens their world to embrace cleaner eating with the most convenience.

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For The Dad Into Body Products

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Crowned Skin, created by Darrell Spencer, became a household name when the founder pitched the product to the Sharks on ‘Shark Tank.’ The collection of body butters, body oils and body sprays for men smells edible. The body butter leaves the skin silky smooth with a pleasant scent. As the #1 store for men’s grooming on Tik Tok, the brand is growing rapidly. Crowned Skin recently expanded to include an Eau de Parfum Collection of their popular scents Reign, Prince, and Empire.

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For The Dad Who Keeps A Clean Cut

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Sometimes, it’s the simple gifts that go a long way. Nothing beats a good razor and as a man it’s kinda essential in your kit. Philips Norelco 3600 Wet or Dry Electric Shaver ($69.99) is a sleek and packs power. The rounded caps glide over the surface of the skin to deliver a close and smooth shave. He’ll appreciate the upgrade from his old razor.

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Happy Father’s Day!

Father’s Day Gift Guide: Last-Minute Gift Ideas For Dad was originally published on hellobeautiful.com