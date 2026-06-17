'The View' JD Vance Plays Dumb When Pressed About Trump’s Black History Erasure

Goldberg questioned Vance about the Trump administration's removal of Black history exhibits and markers.

Vance deflected and accused Goldberg of claiming the administration was anti-minority, which she denied.

Hostin and Goldberg pressed Vance on how Black Americans fit into the administration's vision amid concerns of historical erasure.

Source: SPENCER PLATT / Getty

Doesn’t this guy have a couch to crack?

Vice President JD Vance’s appearance on The View turned contentious Tuesday when he sparred with co-host Whoopi Goldberg over the Trump administration’s treatment of Black history and communities of color, leading to one of the most heated moments of the interview. Vance was on the ABC daytime talk show to promote his new memoir, Communion: Finding My Way Back to Faith, but the conversation quickly shifted to politics and race.

The tense exchange began when Goldberg questioned Vance about actions taken by the Trump administration that critics say have removed or minimized important aspects of Black history at museums, monuments, and other historic sites. She pointed to concerns about the removal of exhibits and historical markers connected to slavery and the experiences of Black Americans. Via The Daily Beast:

“When you see things—them doing all kinds of removal of information of Black heroes—how does that sit with you?” she asked.

Rather than directly addressing those examples, Vance challenged the premise of Goldberg’s question and asked whether she was suggesting that the administration was anti-Black or hostile toward minorities.

“What exactly are you talking about?” Vance replied.

Vance then disingenuously continued.

“You say we are anti-minority,”

That prompted an immediate response from Goldberg, who accused the vice president of misrepresenting what she had actually asked. “No, I didn’t say that,” Goldberg shot back, warning Vance not to twist her words and telling him, “Don’t start any stuff with me.” The audience reacted audibly as the discussion grew more combative.

Co-host Sunny Hostin also pressed Vance like a Panera panini on concerns that Black history was being erased, while Vance played dumb to defend the administration and argued that it celebrates all aspects of American history.

“I’m talking about, Black history getting erased from public spaces. Black voter districts are being dismantled. Black leaders are being sidelined from our ranks,” Hostin said. “Where do Americans of color fit in this vision? Because it doesn’t seem like we fit.”

Vance then attempted to pivot the conversation toward issues such as crime rates and economic conditions, but Goldberg and Hostin weren’t about to let him off the hook and repeatedly steered the discussion back to the specific question of historical representation and government actions affecting minority communities.

The segment became increasingly chaotic as multiple panelists tried to jump into the discussion. Goldberg eventually had to rein in the conversation and call for a commercial break after Ana Navarro continued pressing Vance with follow-up questions.

Following the appearance, Vance later joked that the hosts had been “only a little bit vicious” and claimed the encounter was less hostile than he expected. Still, the back-and-forth with Goldberg became the defining moment of the interview and spread quickly across social media platforms.

If y’all don’t stop acting like everything is conspiracy and vote, this clown might just become the next President of the United States. Stay woke.

'The View' JD Vance Plays Dumb When Pressed About Trump’s Black History Erasure was originally published on bossip.com