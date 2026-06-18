BMM Moguls: Zaytoven & ATL Jacob Honored At Lo Kee Atlanta's Black Music Month Dinner Praising Their Pivotal Producer Prowess

The evening featured a curated playlist of their biggest hits, reflecting their lasting impact on the evolution of trap music.

Source: Zorae Tomlin / Vital Versatility

Atlanta has always taken care of its own, and this Black Music Month was no different. Lo Kee Atlanta hosted an exclusive dinner on Thursday (June 12) in West Midtown to honor two of the city’s most important music architects, Grammy-nominated producer Zaytoven and multi-platinum producer ATL Jacob. Mike WiLL Made-It also showed up as a surprise guest because, apparently, one legendary producer in a room was not enough for the evening. Atlanta stays on brand.

According to the press release, the private dinner at Lo Kee brought together honorees and guests for an evening. It was equal parts celebration and reflection on what two Atlanta producers have contributed to the landscape of modern hip-hop and R&B.

Source: Zorae Tomlin / Vital Versatility

The menu was not playing around either, featuring Lo Kee’s signature dishes, including Chicken Satay, Crispy Rock Shrimp Tempura, Jumbo Salt and Pepper Prawns and Vegetable Lo Mein. There was also a curated soundtrack played through the room featuring some of the most iconic records Zaytoven and ATL Jacob have created.

From Migos’ “Versace” to Future, Drake, and Tems’ “Wait for U,” Young Jeezy and JAY-Z’s “Go Crazy,” and Gucci Mane’s records that defined an entire era. Music fans cannot explain modern trap music without them. Zaytoven has been in the DNA of Atlanta’s sound since before most people knew what trap was, and ATL Jacob has carried that legacy forward into a streaming era that his fingerprints are all over. The fact that both of them were sitting in the same room being honored during Black Music Month with a curated playlist of their own hits running in the background is the definition of a full-circle moment.

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Source: Zorae Tomlin / Vital Versatility

Source: Zorae Tomlin / Vital Versatility

Mike WiLL Made-It made his surprise appearance and joined the honorees during the celebration, which is the kind of addition to an already stacked evening that reminds you why Atlanta producers have an energy and a camaraderie that other cities have been trying to replicate for twenty years. These men built something together even when they were supposed to be “competing.”

Lo Kee co-founder Dara Mirjahangiry spoke directly to the intention behind the evening.

“Atlanta has such a powerful creative community,” she said, “and honoring ATL Jacob, Sean Garrett, and Zaytoven during Black Music Month felt like the perfect way to celebrate the producers whose music continues to influence culture today.”

Source: Zorae Tomlin / Vital Versatility

The restaurant has only been open since 2025, but it has already established itself as a destination where Atlanta’s culture, dining, and entertainment intersect in a way that feels authentic rather than performative. The restaurant has previously hosted programming honoring influential Atlanta women in music and entertainment and has welcomed guests including Druski, T.I., Kandi Burruss, and Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, which tells you everything about the kind of room this place has become in a very short period of time.

Zaytoven and ATL Jacob shaped Atlanta, and Atlanta shaped the world. Last Thursday night, the city showed its appreciation with a private dinner, a stacked menu, legendary guests, and a soundtrack made entirely from their own hits. That is how you honor a producer. That is how Atlanta does it.

#BMM Moguls: Zaytoven & ATL Jacob Honored At Lo Kee Atlanta's Black Music Month Dinner Praising Their Pivotal Producer Prowess was originally published on bossip.com