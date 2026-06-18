36 Things to Do in Cincinnati Juneteenth Weekend

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Juneteenth celebrations are happening all across Greater Cincinnati this week, giving us plenty of opportunities to honor Black history, culture, freedom, and community.

The holiday commemorates June 19, 1865, when enslaved African-Americans in Galveston, Texas learned they were free more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation was issued.

MORE: 7 Ways to Celebrate Juneteenth

This year’s events include festivals, panel discussions, art exhibits, family activities, live entertainment, community gatherings, and nightlife experiences throughout Cincinnati, Northern Kentucky, and surrounding communities.

Check out our guide to Juneteenth events happening across the region.