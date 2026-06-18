36 Things to Do in Cincinnati Juneteenth Weekend
Juneteenth celebrations are happening all across Greater Cincinnati this week, giving us plenty of opportunities to honor Black history, culture, freedom, and community.
The holiday commemorates June 19, 1865, when enslaved African-Americans in Galveston, Texas learned they were free more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation was issued.
MORE: 7 Ways to Celebrate Juneteenth
This year’s events include festivals, panel discussions, art exhibits, family activities, live entertainment, community gatherings, and nightlife experiences throughout Cincinnati, Northern Kentucky, and surrounding communities.
Check out our guide to Juneteenth events happening across the region.
Community & Family-Friendly Events
Thursday, June 18
First Annual Juneteenth Fest
Mason High School (Mason)
5 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Live After Five: Juneteenth Celebration
Liberty Center (Liberty Township)
6 p.m. – 9 p.m.
Juneteenth Eve: A Celebration
PAR-Projects / Studeō PAR- (Northside)
6:30 p.m. – 10 p.m.
* Friday, June 19 *
Art Unveiling
Holloman Center for Social Justice (Avondale)
9 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Opal’s Walk for Freedom
Freedom Center (The Banks)
10 a.m.
Juneteenth Celebration
Urban League (Avondale)
10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Juneteenth Jubilee
Freedom Center (The Banks)
10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Juneteenth Panel & Group Discussion
Findlay Market (OTR)
11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Juneteenth Celebrating Freedom
Washington Park (OTR)
Noon – 4 p.m.
City of Florence Juneteenth Celebration
Florence Nature Park Event Center (Florence)
Noon – 5 p.m.
Juneteenth Block Party
St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church (Evanston)
Noon – 6 p.m.
Hamilton Juneteenth
Symmes Park (Hamilton)
4 p.m.
Carnival Block Party
Hirsch Recreation Center (Avondale)
4 p.m. – 7 p.m.
Juneteenth Food Festival
Garden of Joy (Clifton)
4 p.m. – 9 p.m.
Juneteenth FYH Basketball Showcase
Symmes Park (Hamilton)
4:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.
Juneteenth Community Check-In
CFCWC Club House (Walnut Hills)
5 p.m. – 7 p.m.
Cincinnati Juneteenth Run
Esoteric Brewing (Walnut Hills)
6 p.m. – 9 p.m.
Juneteenth Jam
NCH City Center (North College Hill)
6 p.m. – 9 p.m.
A Juneteenth Celebration of Soul
Muse Cafe (Westwood)
6 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.
Juneteenth Freedom Day Dance
930 Findlay Street (West End)
7 p.m. – 11 p.m.
Saturday, June 20
Juneteenth Jam
Chase Bank (North College Hill)
9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Sounds of Blackness: A Juneteenth Jubilee
Jackson Hill Park
10 a.m. – 8 p.m.
NKY Juneteenth Celebration
Covington Landing (Covington)
Noon – 7 p.m.
CYBP Juneteenth Fish Fry
Five Points Alley (Walnut Hills)
4 p.m. – 9 p.m.
Freedom Gala
Esoteric Brewing Co. (Walnut Hills)
6 p.m. – 11 p.m.
June 20-21
Juneteenth Festival
Eden Park (Walnut Hills)
Sunday, June 21
Juneteenth Jubilee
Findlay Market (OTR)
10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Nightlife, Bar & Club Events
Thursday, June 18
The Noir Society Presents The Official Pre-Juneteenth Celebration
Shires’ Rooftop (Downtown)
5 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.
Juneteenth Happy Hour
Somerset OTR
5 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Friday, June 19
Juneteenth Pop-Up
Market Wines (Walnut Hills)
4 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Juneteenth B.G.N vs Members Inc.
Mixwells (Northside)
8 p.m. – 2 a.m.
Bri & Celine Presents A Juneteenth R&B Movie
LoVe on Fourth (Downtown)
9 p.m. – 2 a.m.
DRUNKTEENTH: Cheetah Invasion
Sharkz (OTR)
10 p.m. – 2 a.m.
Saturday, June 20
The Juneteenth Bounce Around
Son & Grdn (Walnut Hills) — 2 p.m. – 6 p.m.
Cinema (OTR) — 6 p.m. – 10 p.m.
LoVe on Fourth (Downtown) — 10 p.m. – 2 a.m.
Saturday Karaoke at Privee on Elm
Privee on Elm
6 p.m. – 9 p.m.
For the Culture
Revel Urban Winery
9 p.m. – Close
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