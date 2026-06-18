The most expensive celebrity smile makeovers ever revealed

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Some celebrity smile makeover procedures you can undertake to get that perfect smile are porcelain veneers, dental implants, and customized smile design. They are all available to you from your local orthodontist.

In the past, celebrities were allowed to have crooked smiles or even a gap in their teeth, and it was considered their signature, as it was for Madonna. Presently, though, everyone needs to have a perfect celebrity smile, as that is part of their cache.

Sometimes genetics play a role, and celebrities naturally have a great smile. In most cases, though, there has been dental intervention to make their teeth as bright, shiny, and perfect as they are.

Many celebrities have openly shared stories about their dental transformation with their audience, giving us insight into the lengths people will go to look and feel better.

Porcelain Veneers

Veneers are thin shells custom-designed to fit over the front of teeth to improve shape, color, spacing, and overall appearance. High-end veneers often involve personalized craftsmanship, extensive consultation, digital smile design, and cosmetic planning.

For celebrities, the process may involve cosmetic dentists who specialize in creating highly natural-looking smiles tailored to camera appearances and facial symmetry.

Depending on the number of veneers and the expertise of the provider, premium cosmetic dental work may cost tens of thousands of dollars.

If you want to truly have a smile that looks like it came off the celebrity pages, you will want to invest in celebrity veneers. They are usually not covered by insurance since they are considered a cosmetic improvement. Some celebrities who have gotten porcelain veneers are:

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Tom Cruise

Frazer Harrison

Morgan Freeman

Demi Moore

Cristiano Ronaldo

Dental Implants

There are so many other dental procedures that celebrities get done besides porcelain veneers, even though they are the ones that get the most hype. Some celebrities who have dental implants are Ed Helms, Mike Tyson, and Jim Carrey.

All of these can also increase the cost of getting that perfect celebrity smile:

Dental implants

Crowns

Gum contouring

Orthodontics

Bite correction

Reconstructive procedures

Folks have to undertake several different procedures to ensure that their smile is up to par. Wisdom tooth removal and teeth whitening might also be part of the process of getting that gorgeous smile.

Customized Smile Design

You don’t want a smile that’s designed for someone else. You are a unique being with a unique smile, and you should absolutely have that when getting a smile makeover.

Many cosmetic dentists now emphasize customized smile design that complements:

Facial structure

Age

Skin tone

Lip shape

Natural expression

In fact, overly artificial or overly uniform smiles are becoming less desirable among many public figures. Natural-looking results often require extensive planning and premium materials, contributing to higher treatment costs.

Time for a Celebrity Smile Makeover

The celebrity smile phenomenon reflects a growing belief that confidence, appearance, and self-presentation are closely connected, and for some, investing in a smile feels worth the price. If you are in that boat, then you will want to save up and start spending some time and money on getting those celebrity teeth.

It’s worth it when you can go out in public and be confident about the beauty of your celebrity smile.

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