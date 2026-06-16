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Porscha Coleman & Bolo Keep It All The Way Real on Morning Hustle

The Morning Hustle studio caught fire when Porscha Coleman and Michael “Bolo” Bolwaire pulled up to talk Tyler Perry’s hit Divorced Sistas. The two kept it candid, comedic, and unfiltered the whole way through.

Coleman broke down her character Naomi, calling her a “live wire” with straight Leo, fire energy. “She gonna say what’s on her mind and she’s really not gonna filter it,” Coleman said. But Naomi runs deeper than the mouth. Coleman described her as “broken,” explaining how her storyline shapes why she comes off mean to her friends. Her job, she said, was to “portray the character in her own truth.”



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Bolo went all in on his bold role as a sex worker, and the bed scenes got real aggressive. Coleman even directed him to bring the heat, telling him he could “get disrespectful” to sell the moment on screen.

Both actors came up as dancers before Hollywood. Coleman danced in music videos for Snoop and Nelly, while Bolo built his name as a male exotic entertainer.

Speaking of grown business, Bolo stayed clear that he’s married and professional on set. “I’m married,” he reminded everyone. The relationship talk turned funny fast, with the crew checking women for “delusionizing” when a man already stated his real intentions.

On working with Tyler Perry, the gems flowed. Perry’s biggest note? “Slow down” and let scenes breathe. They shoot 16 episodes in 8 to 9 days, mostly one take. The future looks bright too, with both hoping for a Divorced Sistas season 2 and possible spinoff crossovers.

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Porscha Coleman & Bolo Talk 'Divorced Sistas' was originally published on themorninghustle.com