Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Turn NYC Sidewalk Into A Knicks Celebration After Historic Finals Comeback

Rihanna and Rocky turn a NYC sidewalk into an impromptu basketball court to show their Knicks pride

Rocky declares himself a Knick, not just a fan, reflecting his deep connection to the team

Rihanna's basketball fandom is well-known, but this time she didn't need courtside seats to be part of the story

You didn’t need a $10,000 ticket to Madison Square Garden to feel the energy of the New York Knicks’ historic NBA Finals run this week.

Source: Robert Kamau / Getty

While plenty of celebrities packed into MSG for Game 4, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky found their own way to join the celebration. The happy couple turned a New York City sidewalk into an impromptu basketball court to show their love for the NBA team.

A viral clip making the rounds on social media shows Rihanna taking shots at a Knicks-themed basketball hoop as a crowd of fans cheered her on with chants of “Let’s go RiRi!” Standing nearby was Rocky, grinning from ear to ear as he watched his longtime partner soak up the moment.

The street-side basketball session came at the perfect time for Knicks fans. Just hours earlier, New York pulled off a stunning 107-106 victory over the San Antonio Spurs after overcoming a 29-point deficit — the largest comeback in NBA Finals history.

For Rocky, this celebration was personal. The Harlem native has become one of the most visible celebrity supporters of the Knicks during their Finals run, and he recently made it clear that his connection to the team goes beyond ordinary fandom.

Speaking with GQ’s Sasha Mutchnik after the Knicks took a 2-0 series lead, Rocky explained exactly where his loyalties lie.

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“I’m from New York, sweetheart,” said Rocky. “I ain’t no Knicks fan. I am a Knick.”

That New York pride has been on full display throughout the postseason. Last month, after the Knicks eliminated the Detroit Pistons in Game 5 at Madison Square Garden, Rocky took the celebration to the streets of Harlem.

Outside Melba’s restaurant, he grabbed a basketball and joined fans in a spontaneous pickup-style session when the “Crowntown Express” Knicks bus rolled through the neighborhood. At one point, Rocky even channeled Knicks star Jalen Brunson, tossing alley-oop passes to fans who joined the festivities.

As for Rihanna, fans of the singer already know she’s no stranger to basketball fandom.

The Grammy-winning superstar has spent years making headlines at NBA games, often from some of the best seats in the house. She has been a frequent courtside presence and has never been shy about showing support for her favorite players. One of her most memorable NBA moments came during the 2017 Finals, when cameras caught her animatedly reacting to the action while cheering for LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

This time, though, Rihanna didn’t need a courtside seat to become part of the story.

Ironically, the couple wasn’t among the star-studded crowd inside Madison Square Garden for Game 4. That celebrity row featured an impressive lineup that included Taylor Swift, Timothée Chalamet, Kylie Jenner, Adam Sandler, Larry David, Chris Rock, Jerry Seinfeld, Jimmy Fallon, Fat Joe, Mariska Hargitay, and Michael J. Fox.

As the Knicks continue their dream Finals run, the excitement has spread far beyond Madison Square Garden. In New York right now, basketball fever is everywhere, and thanks to Rihanna and Rocky’s latest outing, even a neighborhood sidewalk can feel like the hottest seat in town.

Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Turn NYC Sidewalk Into A Knicks Celebration After Historic Finals Comeback was originally published on bossip.com