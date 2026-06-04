Kahlana Barfield Brown Talks Bringing Fashion To Fitness With Starbucks, Buzz-Building Weighted Vest & Stylish Self-Care [Exclusive]

Kahlana designed a limited-edition weighted vest that sold out quickly, blending fashion and function.

The vest features quality fabrics, adjustable ties, and a pop of color for an elevated look.

Kahlana advises aspiring designers to align with brands that share their values for a successful collaboration.

When fashion, fitness, and coffee culture collide, people pay attention, especially when it involves Kahlana Barfield Brown. The famed designer recently set social media abuzz when she announced her new collaboration with Starbucks, which includes a limited edition weighted vest and the Starbucks Coffee & Protein Level Up Strava Challenge.

Source: Starbucks / Starbucks

BOSSIP contributor Liz Smith recently caught up with the Seattle native to discuss the collaboration, her approach to wellness, and why this partnership felt like a natural fit.

A Weighted Vest, But Make It Fashion

The weighted vest, created in partnership with Brown and her fashion and lifestyle brand KBB by Kahlana, retailed for just $22, a clever nod to the 22 grams of complete protein found in every bottle of Starbucks Coffee & Protein. The fashionable fitness accessory was designed to seamlessly fit into modern morning routines, helping wearers transition from a neighborhood walk straight into the rest of their day without sacrificing style.

Source: Starbucks / Starbucks

For Brown, the collaboration felt natural from the start.

“This has been such an incredible partnership, I think, mainly for me because I really am this woman. I am this girl that really tries to prioritize my self-care and really trying to make the most out of my days to elevate my days and use my time wisely, especially as a mom, as a wife, and just having a family. My mornings are my me time and I wake up super early and I’m truly someone who wears a weighted vest. I know so many of my friends are too but there just haven’t been cute options on the market. So this was a dream partnership.”

Source: Starbucks / Starbucks

Let’s Get Into The Details

The partnership also represents a refreshing moment in the wellness and lifestyle space, where women of color designers are not always given the spotlight they deserve. Brown was able to design from her own lived experience, making every detail feel intentional and authentic.

Love Style & Fashion? Get more! Join the 101.1 The Wiz Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Available in XS/S, M/L, and XL/2X, the vest features removable weights that can be swapped out for heavier options. But perhaps what made shoppers fall in love was the thoughtful silhouette and elevated design. The vest sold out within minutes, proving that consumers have been craving a wellness accessory that feels as fashionable as it is functional.

Source: Starbucks / Starbucks

One of Brown’s favorite details is the adjustable side ties.

“I love the ties on the side. I am someone who loves corsets and loves the femininity of that and loves that you can snatch your waist or you can loosen it up and make it very loose and the strings fall down. Also on the strings the tips of them are green. They’re dipped in green. And I just love that element of it. It’s so cute and just kind of like an unexpected pop of color.” Source: Starbucks / Starbucks

Quality Was Non Negotiable

As expected from a fashion expert, fabric quality was non-negotiable throughout the design process. And just know the fabric alone used to create this vest was well over $22.

“I’m very, very, very big on fabric quality. I just care a lot about the touch and the feel of fabric, so I wanted to make sure that this is something that felt good on, that the quality of the fabric felt good against your skin, even if you’re sweating. I wanted to make sure that it had the weight to it. You know, the zipper was sturdy, like all the details. I just wanted to make sure that it was quality, so I definitely obsessed over the fabrics.”

Advice For Aspiring Designers

Brown also shared valuable advice for aspiring designers hoping to land major brand collaborations one day.

“The biggest thing is to make sure that whoever you’re working with, that you align, in terms of values and just everything. For me, Starbucks was such a great partner. I grew up in Seattle, born and raised in Seattle, so it’s like a part of my childhood and my upbringing. So much about their brand aligns with who I am and I think that it shows. I think when you’re aligning with a brand partner you have to feel some type of connection. I have to feel that this is a true collaboration and there has to be some creative freedom because I don’t want to just put my name on something that isn’t really me, you know? And when a brand gives you that autonomy, I think that that is a signal that the partnership will go well.”

So…Will The Vest Be Restocked?

Now for the question flooding Brown’s social media comment section: Will the vest be restocked?

Source: Starbucks / Starbucks

At the moment, Starbucks is keeping that answer under wraps. However, considering the vest disappeared almost instantly and demand continues to grow, fans are certainly making their voices heard.

In the meantime, hopeful shoppers still have another shot. New and existing Strava users can participate in the Starbucks Coffee & Protein Level Up Strava Challenge through June 18. Participants are encouraged to walk or run 22 minutes a day for at least 10 days, another nod to the beverage’s 22 grams of protein. Completing the challenge could put participants one step closer to scoring the coveted vest.

One thing is clear: this collaboration struck a nerve with women who want their wellness routines to work hard and look good doing it. Starbucks and Kahlana may have created a limited edition item, but the demand proves this stylish weighted vest movement is just getting started.

✕

Kahlana Barfield Brown Talks Bringing Fashion To Fitness With Starbucks, Buzz-Building Weighted Vest & Stylish Self-Care [Exclusive] was originally published on bossip.com