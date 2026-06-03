Toodles, Time Waster! Megan Thee Stallion Says Goodbye To Lover Girl Persona Post-Klay Thompson Breakup, Teases Hottie-Activating Anthem—‘All That Wifey S*** Is Dead!’

She’s baaaack!

Megan Thee Stallion just gave fans a taste of a new song, and from the sound of it, she’s sending a not-so-subtle message to her time-wasting, brick-laying ex. “All that wifey s*** is dead/ Put that s*** to bed,” she raps.

Source: Raymond Hall / Getty

On June 2, the Grammy Award-winning rapper hopped on Instagram to share a snippet of an unreleased track. The video opens with the Houston native living her best life aboard a yacht, rocking a tiny colorful bikini and partying alongside a group of gorgeous friends.

As the beat plays, Megan confidently raps:

“All that wifey s*** is dead/ Put that s*** to bed. I’mma make ’em beg/ When I want some h**d.”

Meanwhile, a sample repeating “My man ain’t sh*t” can be heard in the background, adding even more fuel to the speculation.

Although Meg kept the caption simple and didn’t offer any explanation, fans wasted no time flooding the comments with excitement.

“My song of the summer is coming!” one fan wrote.

“WE’RE SO BACKKKK!!!” another commented.

A third joked, “Torched mansions and cars all summer (figuratively 👀)🔥🔥🔥🔥 Wifey ain’t here!”

The clip even caught the attention of fellow rappers Monaleo and Cardi B, with Cardi writing;

“Let me drive the boat.”

The song arrives just a month after Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson’s breakup.

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

The teaser arrives just one month after Megan’s surprising split from NBA star Klay Thompson. As previously reported, the “Hot Girl Summer” rapper first confirmed the breakup in April through a candid Instagram message that quickly made the rounds online. In the post, she appeared to suggest that infidelity may have played a role in the relationship’s downfall.

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“Cheating, had me around your whole family playing house… got ‘cold feet’[.] Holding you down through all your HORRIBLE mood swings and treatment towards me during your basketball season now you don’t know if you can be ‘monogamous’???? b*tch I need a REAL break after this one .. bye yall,” she wrote.

The post immediately sparked debate across social media, with fans rallying behind Megan while others speculated about what may have happened behind closed doors.

Following the breakup announcement, Megan largely stepped away from the spotlight for a short time before returning to complete her final Broadway performances in Moulin Rouge! The Musical.

However, breakup chatter resurfaced when she appeared on Bossman Dlow’s “Motion Party (Remix)” in May. On the track, Megan delivered a verse that once again seemed to hint at cheating.

“I ain’t goin’ through no phones, that sht stupid/If I catch a n**a cheatin’ on me, it’s deuces,” she continued, “Sht strict over here, I’m a rich b*tch/ Thought he did his big one ‘til he met the biggest.”

As fans continue dissecting every lyric and social media post, one thing is clear: Megan has everyone eager to hear the full track.

Klay Thompson has yet to publicly address the breakup.

What do you think of Megan Thee Stallion’s new song? Thoughts?

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Toodles, Time Waster! Megan Thee Stallion Says Goodbye To Lover Girl Persona Post-Klay Thompson Breakup, Teases Hottie-Activating Anthem—‘All That Wifey S*** Is Dead!’ was originally published on bossip.com