Max B Exits Complex Interview For Not Being On Top NY Rappers List

Max B is enjoying a fruitful return to public life, dropping off a pair of mixtapes with his longtime compatriot, French Montana, this year alone. However, Max B, who caught the ire of Hip-Hop fans for seemingly dissing Big Daddy Kane, reportedly stormed out of an interview because he wasn’t listed as one of New York’s top rappers.

Max B and French Montana are currently on a press run to promote their second drop of the year, Wave Gods 2: Cosmos Brothers, and visited Complex’s Re-Rank series to chop it up.

Re-Rank, hosted by Jordan Rose, puts the ever-controversial “best of” or “top” lists to the test and looks into if a rearrangement can be made. For the episode featuring Max B and French Montana, the list under discussion was the top 50 rappers from New York City. From the start, Biggavelli was not having it if he wasn’t at the top.

“I wanna see the 50 you put above me, then I wanna see the 50 you put above both of us,” Max starts. “I’m interested to see this list, and I’m a g-check you on this list.”

Before long, the conversation moved to the list, and Max was taken aback by the fact that he wasn’t on the list at all.

“I don’t even see my name up there,” Max said. “Now you know I’m putting my name on top. That’s crazy. You ain’t got The Don up there. You think all them n*ggas better than me?”

Max might have a fair point for being snubbed, as he was one of the most prolific mixtape rappers and influenced several artists, including Wiz Khalifa, Drake, Ye, and several others.

However, the Boss Don’s legal troubles kept him out of the public eye for a long stretch, and several artists who lightly adopted his style are credited with the melodic style he perfected.

Love Celebrity News? Get more! Join the 101.1 The Wiz Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

After realizing he wasn’t on the list, Max stepped off from the interview, ignoring French’s pleas to stay on set and finish the interview. At first, it appeared that Max was just having a bit of fun, but from the looks of it, it appears he was heated to be excluded from Complex’s list.

Should Max B be considered one of the top 50 rappers from New York? Sound off in the comments and check out Re-Rank below.

—

Photo: Getty

Max B Exits Complex Interview For Not Being On Top NY Rappers List was originally published on hiphopwired.com