Hand To God: Cop Caught Falsely Accusing Woman With Missing Limb Of 'Distracted Driving' By Holding Cell Phone

Deputy wrongly accused woman of using phone with right hand, despite her having no right hand

Deputy stubbornly insisted he was right, even after woman showed her missing right hand

Deputy ultimately dismissed citation, admitting lack of evidence against the woman

Source: JosuOzkaritz / Getty

In case you’ve missed the latest ridiculousness happening on a wifi connection, take a moment and allow us to fill you in.

A Florida sheriff’s deputy has officially entered the “doubling down even when you’re wrong as hell” Hall of Fame after citing a woman for allegedly holding a cell phone in her right hand even though she’s an amputee and does not have a right hand.

The now-viral incident involved Kathleen Thomas, a South Florida woman who was pulled over in February by a deputy with the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office during a distracted driving enforcement operation. According to CBS 12, body camera footage shows the deputy loudly and wrongly telling Thomas that he saw her “holding the phone with your right hand” and “manipulating” it while driving on North Dixie Highway.

Thomas responded in the only logical way possible: by lifting her right arm and revealing that there was no hand attached to it. At that point, most accountable adults would probably say, “My bad”, laugh awkwardly, and return the patrol car with a crunchy face to reconsider all the life decisions that led them to that moment. But not this deputy. No, this man committed himself to the L and would not be deterred.

Instead of admitting the obvious mistake, the deputy kept insisting he saw what he saw. Thomas gloriously laughed in the deputy’s face and asked, “So you wanna just call this a day?” and ol’ boy STILL declined the undeservedly gracious escape door and continued pressing the issue like he was defending a doctoral thesis in Imaginary Hands.

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In what was easily the most absurd moment of comedy in this traffic stop tragedy, the deputy reportedly asked Thomas to swear “hand to God” that she was not using the phone. She raised her right arm stump in response, which prompted the deputy to embarrassingly clarify, “The other hand to God.” Somehow, instead of recognizing this as a sign from the universe to stop talking, he proceeded to issue the citation anyway.

CBS 12 reports that Thomas was ultimately charged under Florida Statute 316.305(3)(a), listed on the citation as “Wireless Comm. Device/Handheld While Driving – First Offense,” carrying a $116 penalty.

After Thomas challenged the ticket and the story exploded online, the deputy finally requested the citation be dismissed due to “lack of evidence” shortly before the court hearing. Which is a very unaccountable way of saying: “Turns out the woman without a right hand probably wasn’t texting with her right hand after all.”

Hand To God: Cop Caught Falsely Accusing Woman With Missing Limb Of 'Distracted Driving' By Holding Cell Phone was originally published on bossip.com