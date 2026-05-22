‘The Black Watch’: BOSSIP & Cassius Celebrate The Wayans’ Horror-Hilarity & Parody Prowess Ahead Of ‘Scary Movie'

Scary Movie is getting “crazy, scary, spooky, hilarious”, and BOSSIP and Cassius are weighing in on the Wayans’ parody prowess.



Source: Paramount Pictures

Today (May 22), the brands released a new episode of The Black Watch, an editorial-led series examining the biggest cultural moments in film and entertainment.

The latest installment of the series brings together BOSSIP’s Managing Editor Dani Canada, iONE Digital Vice President of Video Tanya Hoffler-Moore, iONE Digital Director of Content for the Men’s Division Alvin Blanco, and comedian-writer Richard Jones for a candid conversation about Scary Movie‘s sixth installment and the Wayans brothers’ undeniable legacy.

Source: The Black Watch / iOne Digital

“Do you like scary movies?” Dani asks to kick off the conversation. “Well good, because the Wayans brothers are back with the sixth installment of the Scary Movie franchise. We’re discussing that and more on this episode of The Black Watch.”

The panel quickly reflects on the franchise’s cultural impact, noting that it has been 13 years since Scary Movie 5 hit theaters and 17 years since the Wayans brothers were directly involved in the franchise they created.

Source: The Black Watch / iOne Digital

Dani also breaks down how the original 2000 film parodied horror staples like Scream and I Know What You Did Last Summer, while highlighting the box office history made by Keenen Ivory Wayans, whose first Scary Movie still holds the record for the biggest opening weekend for an R-rated film directed by a Black filmmaker.

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“So now the crew is back together for Scary Movie 6,” Dani says. “A lot of the original cast is returning. What do we think, y’all?”

Tanya doesn’t hesitate.

Source: The Black Watch / iOne Digital

“I’m here for it,” she says. “Regina Hall with the Wayans gives us something that we just need.”

Alvin agrees, adding that the timing feels especially right for the franchise’s return.

Source: The Black Watch / iOne Digital

“You almost take for granted how talented the Wayans are because they’re always in the news for something,” he says. “But it’s been that many years since the last Scary Movie, and it’s gonna be funny, like always. There’s no question. During times like these, we need laughs. We need to go in the theater and just laugh.”

Richard, meanwhile, says he’s cautiously optimistic.

Source: The Black Watch / iOne Digital

“I’m looking forward to it, but I’m going into it with tempered expectations,” he says. “I’m not expecting it to be Shakespeare, and I’m expecting a lot of it to be kind of low-hanging fruit, but that’s okay because it’s the Wayans. That’s kind of what they do.”

The conversation also revisits one of the franchise’s most iconic moments: the opening scene featuring Carmen Electra parodying Scream. Dani reveals that the role almost went to pop superstar Britney Spears instead.

“The studio did not think that Carmen was funny enough to take on that role,” Dani says. “They wanted our pop princess in that space.”

“They made the right call,” Tanya quickly responds. “They did,” Dani agrees.

Richard, however, pushes back, arguing that Britney’s comedic chops shouldn’t be underestimated.

“I disagree,” he says. “Britney has comedy roots because of The Mickey Mouse Club,” before complimenting the singer’s comedic timing.

The panel also speculates on which modern films could get hilariously spoofed this time around, with Dani teasing that Scary Movie 6 is expected to parody films like Sinners, Get Out, and Weapons.

Source: Derek White/Getty Images / Paramount Pictures

After Dani asks which films they’re most excited to see parodied, Alvin jumps in.

“Sinners and definitely Weapons too,” Alvin says. “It’s an excellent horror movie, but it also has a comedic twist.”

Richard adds that beyond the spoofs themselves, he’s most excited to see unapologetic comedy make its return to theaters.

“The biggest thing I’m looking forward to is that Hollywood has been afraid to do comedies for so long because everybody’s so afraid of offending everybody,” he says. “And the Wayans are just like, ‘Hold my beer.’”

The group also reflects on the Wayans family being Black Hollywood royalty, debates whether or not films like White Chicks could be released in the present time, and reflects on In Living Color changing Super Bowl history.

Source: The Black Watch / iOne Digital

Check out the latest episode of The Black Watch below!

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‘The Black Watch’: BOSSIP & Cassius Celebrate The Wayans’ Horror-Hilarity & Parody Prowess Ahead Of ‘Scary Movie' was originally published on bossip.com