Score These Freebies For Memorial Day Weekend 2026
As Memorial Day weekend approaches, businesses across the country are showing love to military members and veterans with a long list of freebies and special perks. From free meals to complimentary theme park tickets, active-duty service members, veterans, reservists, and first responders can cash in on major savings by showing a valid military ID.
Many of the offers are only available through Memorial Day weekend, while others run through the end of May or even year-round.
Here are some of the best freebies and giveaways military families can grab right now:
• Benihana – Veterans, active-duty military, reserves, and first responders can enjoy a free entrée from a special five-course Teppanyaki menu from May 22 through May 25. Dine-in only with proof of service required.
• Pilot Travel Centers – Military members with an ID.me account can claim free snacks, drinks, coffee, pizza, breakfast burritos, chicken sandwiches, and more throughout May.
• Casey’s Pizza – Get 25% off pizza orders during Memorial Day weekend with promo code “USA.”
• Busch Gardens – Veterans and active-duty military members can receive a free one-day ticket for themselves plus up to three guests through June 30.
• SeaWorld – Military families can also score free admission for up to four people, including the service member.
• Enchanted Parks – Multiple amusement parks nationwide are offering free admission for military members and veterans from May 23 through May 25, plus discounted tickets for family and friends. Participating parks include:
- Worlds of Fun
- Valleyfair
- Six Flags St. Louis
- Schlitterbahn Waterpark Galveston
- Michigan’s Adventure
- Six Flags Great Escape
- Diggerland USA
Retail Discounts Worth Grabbing
• Walgreens – Military shoppers can save 20% in-store during Memorial Day weekend.
• Lowe’s & Home Depot – Both retailers continue offering military discounts year-round, with extra Memorial Day savings available on select items.
• Samsung – Verified military members can save up to 30% on electronics and appliances.
• Stanley – Military shoppers can get 30% off select drinkware and accessories.
• Brooks Running – Save 25% on running shoes and athletic gear.
Military Appreciation Month continues through May, so more deals and freebies could still pop up before the holiday weekend wraps up. Click here for more.
Score These Freebies For Memorial Day Weekend 2026 was originally published on 92q.com