Copacetic Co-Parents Phaedra Parks & Apollo Nida Gush Over Son's State Championship Win–'We Are So Proud Of Our Prince Ayden'

Phaedra and Apollo proudly supported Ayden's track success, despite past challenges in their relationship.

Copacetic co-parents Phaedra Parks and Apollo Nida have come a long way, and were recently spotted side by side at a track meet, cheering on their son, Ayden. The moment is especially iconic for #RHOA watchers who’ve literally watched the precious prince grow up from THAT unforgettable due-date debacle to now clocking wins as a high school track champ.

Source:

As BCK Online reported, Phaedra and Apollo came together to celebrate a big win for Ayden, who recently wrapped up his first track season with a state championship title. Both parents showed up proudly at the track meet to cheer him on from the stands. The family posted photos that included one of Ayden standing between both of his parents, trophy in hand, with everyone looking genuinely happy.

Now let us talk about where this journey started because the origin story is sending us. Phaedra took to Instagram to document the full season, and she was hilariously real about her initial skepticism.

“In January, Ayden decided he wanted to run track,” she wrote. “Honestly, I wasn’t sure how it would end because he moves slow every time I ask him to go run and get me something.”

Ma’am, the dragging of your own child in the same post where you are celebrating him is the most Phaedra Parks thing that has ever happened.

Love Celebrity News? Get more! Join the 101.1 The Wiz Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Despite her doubts, Phaedra said she fully supported her son’s decision from the start—making sure Ayden had everything he needed throughout the season, including quality gear and encouragement at nearly every competition.

“I made sure he had the tools to succeed, I bought the best track shoes, and showed up to almost every track meet,” she said.

She also admitted to jumping out of a hearse in full funeral attire to make it to his meets on time, which is the kind of dedicated parenting that deserves its own award category.

Then came the moment that sealed the season. Between Phaedra and Apollo loudly cheering during competitions, she said Ayden eventually “started running like somebody was chasing him.” Over the course of the season, Ayden and his teammates grew close and focused on one major goal.

“He and his teammates became family. They decided they were going to win the state championship, and they DID! We are so proud of our Prince Ayden.”

Bravo has been following along on this season of #RHOA. The co-parenting journey between these two has been a long and complicated road.

Phaedra previously revealed that her son directly asked her to try to become friends with her ex, Apollo, saying, “My son called me last night. He’s like, ‘Mom, I just want you and my dad to try to become friends again.'”

She acknowledged that it is a process, adding, “It’s a journey because crazy things happen. It makes it difficult sometimes.”

Phaedra also shared on #RHOA Season 17 that Ayden has been learning to drive.

Whatever the history, whatever the headlines, Phaedra and Apollo showed up for Ayden, and he showed up for himself. That is the whole story, and it is a good one.

Copacetic Co-Parents Phaedra Parks & Apollo Nida Gush Over Son's State Championship Win–'We Are So Proud Of Our Prince Ayden' was originally published on bossip.com