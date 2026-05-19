Viral Video: Creep Slaps Comedian’s Butt, She Chases Him

A man on an electric bike slapped comedian Kelly Collette on the buttocks in broad daylight. The event happened on May 15, 2026, in Cincinnati’s O’Bryonville neighborhood. However, surveillance video captured the entire moment clearly.

Victim’s Quick Response

Collette reacted fast and chased the suspect on foot. She even threw her slippers at him while barefoot. Additionally, she shared the footage online to help identify the man. “I’m not the one,” she later stated.

Suspect Arrested

Authorities arrested Roger Styles, 24, later that same day. Meanwhile, he faces three misdemeanor counts of sexual imposition. These charges involve at least three women on May 14 and 15.

Details on the Charges

Styles allegedly slapped or grabbed the victims while riding past them. Therefore, police connected multiple reports in the area. As a result, the video played a key role in his quick identification.

Suspect’s Background

Styles has prior convictions for assault and menacing by stalking. However, this history adds context to the current case. Furthermore, he was arraigned on May 17 with bond set at $3,000.

Public Reaction

Social media users expressed strong disapproval after the video spread. For example, many called him “a pathetic little man.” Others highlighted concerns about women’s daily safety. Nevertheless, the discussion focused on accountability.

Comedian’s Background

Kelly Collette, a Cincinnati native, was headlining at Go Bananas Comedy Club. In addition, she continues touring while handling the aftermath. She urged women to stay aware yet emphasized that the fault lies with the assailant.

Ongoing Case

Styles’ next court date is scheduled for later this week. Overall, the incident has sparked talks about street harassment. Many hope for stronger measures to prevent similar events in the future.