Cincinnati Police Arrest Man Filming Outside Bank

A video blew up online this week. It shows Cincinnati police confronting a man filming outside a bank. The whole thing went down on May 12, 2026.

Who Is Moses?

The man in the video is Angel “Bartholomew” Moses. He’s a 39-year-old First Amendment auditor from Kansas City. Moses travels around filming encounters with police.

What Happened Outside the Bank

Moses stood on the public sidewalk near First Commonwealth Bank. He quietly recorded video of the area. Bank workers got nervous and called 911.

Police Response

Bike patrol officers showed up fast. They started asking Moses questions. He told them they could see exactly what he was doing. Things got tense pretty quickly.

The Arrest

Officers decided to handcuff him. They thought he might be casing the bank for a robbery. Moses was charged with a misdemeanor. He spent several hours in jail before posting bond.

My Meeting with Moses

I happened to run into Moses right after he got out. We chopped it up about everything that happened that day.

Moses Shares His Side

Moses told me he’s actually pro-police. He said he was just exercising his rights on a public sidewalk. Fans had asked him to check out Cincinnati. He insisted he never stepped onto private property.

Legal Questions Raised

Many people now question if the arrest was right. Recording in public is completely legal. Cincinnati police policy even backs this up. The case could get interesting in court.

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Reactions from Authorities

The Cincinnati Police Department started an internal review. They say they’re taking the concerns seriously. The police union stood up for the officers involved. Online discussions are still heating up.

Broader Impact

This video touches on bigger issues we see across the country. It’s about balancing rights with public safety. Moses uses his channel to teach people about civil liberties. His videos often go viral fast.

Looking Ahead

Moses plans to keep doing his audits. His court date is set for June 17. The city is reviewing what happened. A lot of people are waiting to see how it all ends.