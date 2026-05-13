Self-Own 101: Ted Cruz Slammed For Calling Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez A "Parasite"

Getty Images /Ted Cruz / Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

Only Ted Cruz can epically clown himself while trying to call someone else out.

Cancun Ted Cruz is getting slammed on social media after he tried to blast Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez during a Fox News interview with Sean Hannity on Monday night.

Cruz was discussing the upcoming midterm elections and used the moment to take a shot at Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), specifically her policies regarding entrepreneurship, claiming AOC wants to make it difficult for people to become billionaires.

“Which, look, I recognize for her, given she was a bartender, that is probably true. No disrespect to bartenders. Bartenders are an honorable profession. But she went from that to being a government employee and a parasite sucking on the taxpayer,” Cruz said.

Hilariously, folks were quick to point out how much of a self-own that was, given that Cruz is also a politician, and, literally, a parasite on the people of Texas he claims he represents.

Former Jeopardy! Champion Hemant Mehta pointed out irony in a post on X (formerly Twitter), writing, “Ted Cruz just called himself a parasite sucking on the taxpayer.”

University of Kentucky professor emeritus John F. Clark also pointed out the blatant hypocrisy coming out of Cruz’s mouth, noting that he only attended college and practiced law before landing his government gig, while accurately adding that we need more people like AOC who were bartenders and fewer Ted Cruzes or lawyers in Congress.

No lies detected.

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