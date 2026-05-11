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Source: R1 Digital / R1

The Hot Box is turning up with Posted On The Corner’s resident heavy hitta, DJ Misses, bringing a special mix to get everybody locked in for #BirthdayBashXXX. She runs through straight bangers from artists like Waka Flocka, Gucci Mane, Future, Ludacris, Drake, and Sexyy Red, so the energy stays high from start to finish. It’s a fun, bass-heavy set made to set the vibe and get you ready for the party.

SONGS FEATURED:

0:22 – Waka Flocka – O Let’s Do It

1:24 – Gucci Mane – I Think I Love Her

2:49 – Mykko Montana – Do It

4:14 – Big Boogie ft. GloRilla – BOP

6:57 – Future – Itchin

8:07 – YC ft. Future – Racks

8:34 – DaBaby – Pop Dat Thang

9:28 – Ludacris – What’s Your Fantasy?

11:00 – Rich Prick Tana ft. Stuey Rock – Girls Gone Wild

11:52 – Sexyy Red – Looking For The Hoes (Ain’t My Fault)

13:32 – Young Dro ft. T.I. – Shoulder Lean

15:09 – Drake – Child’s Play

15:57 – Rich Boy ft. Polow Da Don – Throw Some D’s

17:21 – Boosie BadAzz – Set It Off

19:08 – Crime Mob – Stilettos

20:22 – Gucci Mane – First Day Out

THE HOT BOX: DJ Misses Sets It Off For The Ladies was originally published on hotspotatl.com