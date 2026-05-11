THE HOT BOX: DJ Misses Sets It Off For The Ladies
The Hot Box is turning up with Posted On The Corner’s resident heavy hitta, DJ Misses, bringing a special mix to get everybody locked in for #BirthdayBashXXX. She runs through straight bangers from artists like Waka Flocka, Gucci Mane, Future, Ludacris, Drake, and Sexyy Red, so the energy stays high from start to finish. It’s a fun, bass-heavy set made to set the vibe and get you ready for the party.
SONGS FEATURED:
- 0:22 – Waka Flocka – O Let’s Do It
- 1:24 – Gucci Mane – I Think I Love Her
- 2:49 – Mykko Montana – Do It
- 4:14 – Big Boogie ft. GloRilla – BOP
- 6:57 – Future – Itchin
- 8:07 – YC ft. Future – Racks
- 8:34 – DaBaby – Pop Dat Thang
- 9:28 – Ludacris – What’s Your Fantasy?
- 11:00 – Rich Prick Tana ft. Stuey Rock – Girls Gone Wild
- 11:52 – Sexyy Red – Looking For The Hoes (Ain’t My Fault)
- 13:32 – Young Dro ft. T.I. – Shoulder Lean
- 15:09 – Drake – Child’s Play
- 15:57 – Rich Boy ft. Polow Da Don – Throw Some D’s
- 17:21 – Boosie BadAzz – Set It Off
- 19:08 – Crime Mob – Stilettos
- 20:22 – Gucci Mane – First Day Out
THE HOT BOX: DJ Misses Sets It Off For The Ladies was originally published on hotspotatl.com
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