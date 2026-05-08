Ne-Yo Says He's Tired Of Being Canceled Over His Polyamorous Relationship With 3 'Wives'

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Ne-Yo is “so sick” of public scrutiny surrounding his polyamorous relationship with his three girlfriends, a fourth partner was previously part of the dynamic, and says he’s tired of being judged over his happy and copasetic relationship. During a May 7 appearance on the Sorry We’re Cyrus podcast with hosts Tish Cyrus and Brandi Cyrus, the singer opened up about the backlash he’s faced over his romantic life and the women he affectionately calls his “wives.”

“The world is mad at the fact that I’m in a polyamorous relationship. There are people upset. There’s deals that I missed out on, because they’re like, we can get behind the whole polyamorous,” Ne-Yo said around the 55-minute mark. “It’s almost like you can be a great person. You can show respect and appreciation, but the second you do something that they don’t agree with, canceled, you know what I mean? And that just doesn’t make any sense to me.”

The R&B star also pushed back against criticism that his lifestyle is “degrading,” calling those assumptions misguided because the relationship is built on mutual consent and transparency.

“Everybody is here by choice, like, who’s being degraded, who’s being disrespected? What are you talking about?” he said.

Ne-Yo explained that the relationship is rooted in honesty, family, and community rather than just sex, which people seem to think is the foundation of his romance with his three leading ladies.

“We are a family, we love each other and it’s a beautiful thing. It’s not as difficult as you would think,” he shared while discussing the relationship, which has lasted for about three years. “People hear it and they instantly go to sex,” the “Closer” singer added, while making it clear that intimacy is only one small part of the bond he shares with his partners. “It’s community above anything else.”

Ne-Yo introduced the world to his girlfriends, then four, in October 2025.

This isn’t the first time that Ne-Yo has spoken about his unorthodox love life. During an October 2025 appearance on NBC News Nightline, the 45-year-old said that while terms like “polyamorous” may fit for his romantic lifestyle, he and his partners “don’t really rock with the titles.” He added at the time, “I’m in a relationship with four beautiful women. We are in love. We are a team. We are a unit.”

While he’s happily in love with three women now, at one point there was a fourth member of Ne-Yo’s polyamorous love “pyramid.” As previously reported, the women Ne-Yo refers to as his “wives” — though none are legally married to him — are Cristina (“PB” for Pretty Baby), Arielle (“TF” for Twin Flame), Moneii (“PF” for Phoenix Feather), and Bri (“SLS” for Sexy Lil’ Somethin’).

His highly publicized divorce changed his thoughts about romance.

Ne-Yo has previously connected his openness about polyamory to the lessons he learned following his highly publicized divorce from ex-wife Crystal Renay. Reflecting on that period during a 2024 appearance on Lemon Drop with Karleen Roy, he admitted that he “wasted” so much time lying and cheating when he “could have just been exactly who I am, said exactly what I wanted, exactly how I’m rocking, and then waited for those people to gravitate to me because that’s my reality now.” He continued, “I don’t have to lie anymore, and I’ll be damned if I ever go back to [being] that person that needed to lie for the appeasement of somebody else.”

The singer spoke further about his polyamorous lifestyle during a 2025 visit to Real 92.3 LA, where he candidly explained why the arrangement works for him.

“I do partnership, not ownership,” he stated. “I don’t even want to own you. I want a partner in this situation. I don’t demand exclusivity or ask for it, nothing like that. If you offer it and I accept [then] there are rules to follow, but nothing is above a conversation as long as we’re being honest.”

While recently live-streaming with YouTuber Kai Cenat for his Mafiathon 3 series, the R&B star also revealed that he shares a custom Alaskan King-sized bed with his four girlfriends. He later shared that all of his partners live together with him. Describing the oversized setup, he joked that it’s “like two California Kings next to each other” and noted it’s a mattress “you gotta get…made.”

What do you think of Ne-Yo’s polyamorous relationship? Watch the full Sorry We’re Cyrus interview with the star above. Thoughts?

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Ne-Yo Says He's Tired Of Being Canceled Over His Polyamorous Relationship With 3 'Wives' was originally published on bossip.com