UPDATE: Stefon Diggs Found Not Guilty Of Assault, Strangulation, In Private Chef Case

Diggs' team questioned chef's $5.5M demand and alleged $100K offer to recant

Chef's invoices showed duplicate reimbursements and payments exceeding amount owed

Chef previously in sexual relationship with Diggs before joining his staff as private chef

UPDATED — 5:00 PM 05/05/2025



Stefon Diggs can breathe a sigh of relief.

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty





The former New England Patriots wide receiver was found not guilty of assaulting his former private chef. NBC Boston reports that Diggs was acquitted after roughly 90 minutes of deliberation.

Both sides rested their case on Tuesday during the early session, and closing statements were given at 2 p.m. The chef, Jamila Adams, alleged that Diggs smacked her across the face and tried to choke her with the crux of his elbow in December of 2025.

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Diggs and his attorneys vehemently denied the accusations and said the alleged assault never happened while questioning Adams’ credibility.

Source: Boston Globe / Getty

This story is still developing…

Below this line, the original story begins.

___________________________

On the second day of Stefon Diggs’ assault trial, it wasn’t long before the NFL star’s team questioned Jamila Adams about an alleged $5.5 million demand.

Source: Boston Globe / Getty

Love Celebrity? Get more! Join the 101.1 The Wiz Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

In the courtroom on Tuesday, May 5, Adams was asked about her lawyer allegedly reaching out to Diggs’ camp with the lucrative demand. After a brief pause in the Dedham, Massachusetts courtroom, she replied, “Mr. Diggs offered me $100,000 to recant my statement. That is the only –.”

Before she could complete her statement, Adams was interrupted with a motion to strike. The response was stricken from the record as non-responsive. After a recess, the judge made sure the jury understood that the response cannot be considered during deliberation and warned Adams her testimony would be thrown out if she did not directly answer the questions being asked, per TMZ.

Diggs’ team went on to further question the alleged $5.5 million demand, though she ultimately replied by saying she was unable to answer whether someone on her behalf made the demand. The NFL star’s team also claims Adams made a financial demand for $19,000 on Dec. 29, the day the criminal complaint was issued. While she answered saying it was for past wages, she elected not to elaborate.

While the football player’s former chef has claimed he attacked her after she confronted him over missed payments, his finance team actually says the books show she got more than she was supposed to during her time on his staff.

According to reports from TMZ, PMG Private CFO employee Melissa Goddard, Diggs’ money manager, took the stand on Tuesday, where she recalled an audit she did of his payments to Jamila Adams in late 2025 after a “flag” was raised.

Goddard stated she received an invoice from Adams on Dec. 1, which was for three weeks of services for November along with reimbursable expenses. She said she knew it was incorrect because two of those weeks of pay had already been fulfilled, which is when she launched the deep dive into Diggs’ finances.

Goddard said her audit showed Adams submitted the same receipt for reimbursement several times, also submitting invoices for packages that were paid for by Diggs’ Federal Express account. She ultimately determined Adams was actually paid over $2,500 more than she should have gotten, plus around $744 she couldn’t place due to a lack of details.

On the first day of the trial, Adams revealed that she was in a sexual relationship with Diggs prior to joining his staff as a private chef. She began her statement by calling their previous relationship “complicated,” later going on to explain their involvement in more detail.

“It started out as friends. … Became sexual, and we would meet up, hang out, and we decided I will come work for him in February of 2025,” Adams said while on the stand, per Law&Crime.

Adams claimed that Diggs first contacted her to inquire about her cooking services four-and-a-half years ago . By July 2025, Adams moved in with Diggs and cooked for him for $2,000 weekly. By December, she moved out of Diggs’ home, which is around the time of the alleged incident.

Stefon Diggs has pleaded not guilty to felony strangulation and misdemeanor assault and battery.

UPDATE: Stefon Diggs Found Not Guilty Of Assault, Strangulation, In Private Chef Case was originally published on bossip.com