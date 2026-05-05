Beyoncé made a dazzling, decade-later return to the Met Gala, stepping onto the carpet as a co-chair and commanding attention in a diamond-dripping dress.

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Marking her first appearance since 2016, CoutureYONCÉ arrived in a diamond-drenched, skeleton-inspired gown that nodded to the museum’s “Costume Art” exhibition, turning anatomy into artistry in true “Fashion Is Art” fashion.

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She completed the look with a shimmering headpiece, initially posing solo before sharing the spotlight with her daughter Blue Ivy Carter…

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and Jay-Z.

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A decade ago, Beyoncé hit the Met steps in a form-fitting latex Givenchy gown for the “Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology” theme.

Speaking with Vogue on the carpet, the co-chair told La La,

“It feels surreal because my daughter’s here, and Blue looks so beautiful. It’s incredible to be able to share it with her.”

Looking ahead to the night, she added that she was most excited to “experience this through the eyes of Blue and be able to relax,” and spotlighted her look, noting she was wearing Olivier Rousteing, “someone that’s been so loyal to me.”

What do YOU think about Beyoncé’s Met Gala look?

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So Stunning: Diamond-Dripping Beyoncé & Blue Ivy Mother-Daughter Dazzle At The 2026 Met Gala was originally published on bossip.com