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Updated: At 2:00 P.M., May 5, 2026.

A wave of new details emerged during Stefon Diggs’ assault trial on May 4 and May 5, as investigators continue examining the alleged December 2025 incident involving his former personal chef, Jamila “Mila” Adams.

May 4: Jamila Adams went into more detail about the alleged attack. Claimed she and Stefon Diggs were “intimate.”

On Monday, Adams testified that she had been working as a live-in chef at Diggs’ home in Dedham, Massachusetts, when an argument broke out over money she believed she was owed. She alleges that during the dispute, Diggs slapped her and attempted to choke her using his elbow. The incident is said to have occurred on Dec. 2, 2025.

“He smacked me with an open hand,” she said on the stand Monday, per NBC Boston. “When I went up to push his, to block him, he took his arm and he came around my neck with the crook of his elbow around his neck. And he began to choke me. Put pressure on my neck.”

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Adams also described their relationship as “complicated,” noting that it had at times become intimate. She said a text argument over unpaid money escalated into the alleged assault.

Adams said she did not take any photos of the redness that allegedly occurred around her neck and chest from the alleged assault because she was “in shock,” and didn’t understand why Diggs would put his “hands” on her, according to The Associated Press. She also testified that Diggs confronted her about a message revealing private details of an intimate relationship he had with another employee, but after an objection, prosecutors moved on.

Diggs’ legal team maintains that no assault occurred. The defense pointed out that Adams reported the incident roughly two weeks later and presented videos from the intervening days showing her socializing, dancing, and appearing cheerful alongside Diggs’ circle.

Diggs’ attorney, Andrew Kettlewell, also argued that Adams may have been motivated by financial gain. He told jurors they would be presented with evidence indicating she pursued money from Diggs just one day after filing charges in late December. According to Kettlewell, the initial demand was $19,000 and later rose to “quite a bit more.”

“She was furious and she wanted Mr. Diggs to pay in every sense of that word,” he said.

As previously reported, a jury was seated in the assault trial of Stefon Diggs on Monday. According to WCVB, seven jurors were selected on May 4, and the trial began at Norfolk County District Court. Prosecutors opened with a brief statement outlining testimony from Adams, while the defense delivered a longer argument claiming the assault never occurred and asserting a lack of evidence. Defense attorneys also argued that Adams went to police days after being fired and amid demands for money, alleging she withheld messages amid the payment dispute.

May 5: Adams has a tough time answering questions on the stand. Witnesses say they did not see scars on the chef’s face on the day of the alleged incident.

When Adams returned to the stand Tuesday, her cross-examination grew tense. She appeared to struggle at times when questioned about text messages and alleged financial demands made by her attorney. Notably, when asked whether her lawyer had sought $5.5 million from Diggs, Adams declined to answer, according to CourtTV.

Instead, she said:

“Mr. Diggs offered me $100,000 to recant my statement.” This prompted an immediate sidebar and recess.

Before the jury returned, Judge Jeanmarie Carroll issued a firm warning:

“This is not an opportunity for you to interject your own narrative and evade responding to questions the court deems appropriate. And if you continue to do so, your entire testimony may be stricken.”

When questioning resumed, Adams again avoided directly addressing the alleged $5.5 million demand, stating:

“That is client-lawyer privilege, I cannot speak on that.”

The defense concluded its cross-examination shortly afterward.

The defense then called Melissa Goddard, an employee at a boutique accounting firm that handles Diggs’ finances. Goddard testified that she oversaw payments to Adams beginning in November 2025. Per NBC Boston, she stated that Adams submitted an incorrect invoice requesting payment for weeks that had already been paid. After reviewing the records, Goddard said Adams had submitted duplicate receipts and was overpaid by approximately $2,500, with an additional $744 remaining unclear. She added that Adams did not respond to two follow-up attempts.

Next, Diggs’ chief of staff, Janelle Sales, took the stand. Sales testified that on the day of the alleged incident, Adams appeared to be moving around the house normally, including preparing to sign a birthday card for Diggs. She said she did not observe any injuries on Adams and did not hear anything unusual, such as shouting or slamming doors.

Massage therapist Stephanie Anastassi also testified, stating she had an appointment with Diggs that same day. She said Adams briefly entered the room and interacted with him, appearing normal. Anastassi noted she did not see any marks on Adams’ face and said she did not seem upset.

Additional witnesses offered similar accounts. Diggs’ hairdresser, Ms. Charles, testified that Adams had mentioned plans to sue over wages and “take it to the blogs,” but did not claim she had been assaulted. Natalia Moses, who said she spent time with Adams and Charles, also testified that she saw no visible injuries. She referenced videos showing Adams dancing and laughing and said Adams never indicated that Diggs had harmed her.

More on Diggs.

Stefon Diggs, a four-time Pro Bowler, signed a three-year, $69 million deal with New England last year and recorded 85 catches for 1,013 yards and four touchdowns, his seventh 1,000-yard season. Previously drafted by the Minnesota Vikings in 2015, he later starred with the Buffalo Bills and had a brief stint with the Houston Texans in 2024. His Patriots performance marked a strong return after a season-ending knee injury in Houston.

He was released in March and posted a farewell message thanking the organization, writing, “We family forever.” He is currently a free agent. Diggs has pleaded not guilty to felony strangulation and misdemeanor assault and battery charges tied to the alleged December incident.

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Stefon Diggs Assault Trial: New Details Emerge In Accuser’s Testimony was originally published on newsone.com