Sybil Wilkes Breaks Down What We Need to Know: May 1, 2026

Source: Reach Media / Radio One Sybil Wilkes latest What We Need to Know segment delivered a sharp mix of politics, policy, business, and good news, with stories that carry real weight for communities across the country. From major election changes in Louisiana to the end of a long federal shutdown, the segment also spotlighted Black excellence in fashion and a welcome comeback from one of comedy’s most beloved voices. Each story touched a different part of public life, but together they offered a clear picture of the issues, setbacks, and wins shaping the moment. ✕ Louisiana Election Changes n Louisiana, Gov. Jeff Landry suspended the May 16 primary elections for the state’s six U.S. House seats after the Supreme Court ruled that the current congressional map is unconstitutional. That decision throws a major federal election process into uncertainty and raises fresh concerns about voting rights, fair representation, and how quickly states respond when courts reject political maps. While other state and local elections will still move forward as planned, votes cast in the House races will not be counted. For voters already wary of political confusion, the ruling is another reminder of how deeply redistricting battles can affect who gets represented and whose voice is heard in Washington.

DHS Shutdown Resolution Wilkes also reported that Congress has officially ended the record-breaking 75-day shutdown of the Department of Homeland Security. Lawmakers passed a key Senate funding bill, and the president signed it into law soon after, restoring support for agencies that many Americans rely on, including the Coast Guard, FEMA, and the Secret Service. The shutdown had stretched on long enough to raise concerns about public safety, worker stability, and federal readiness. Still, the deal came with a major limit: it does not include new funding for Immigration and Customs Enforcement or the Border Patrol through September. That choice reflects the ongoing political fight over immigration policy and shows that while one crisis has ended, the larger debate is far from over.ns.

From BET to Luxury Fashion Deborra Lee, the former BET chairwoman and CEO, who is entering the luxury fashion market with her own premium handbag line. The newly introduced Deborra Lee collection includes four Italian leather designs, each named after a member of her family. The launch stands out as another example of Black leadership expanding into high-end consumer spaces where representation has often been limited. For many viewers, Lee’s move is more than a fashion story. It is a story about legacy, ownership, and building something personal while stepping into a competitive global market.